No scramble for stock market protection ahead of Greek vote

* ESTOXX put/call ratio 2015: bit.ly/1FXuX9d

* Put/call ratio has edged down over last month

* Greek referendum vote on bailout terms on Sunday

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 3 With Greece just days away from a referendum decisive to its future in Europe, options market activity suggests stock-market investors expect gains rather than losses after the vote, confident Europe's central bank can limit financial fallout.

"All asset classes are continuing to price a high probability of an ultimate Greek resolution. Investors still see a 'Yes' vote as the most likely outcome. We continue to see bullish flow from most of our clients too," said Ankit Gheedia, equity derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.

A poll on Friday showed supporters of Greece's bailout terms had taken a wafer-thin lead over the 'No' vote backed by the leftist government, 48 hours before the vote likely to determine whether Greece quits the euro zone or not.

Traders pointed to the European Central Bank's ability to limit the spread of any potential financial contagion from Greece as one reason why investors were placing options trades that would benefit from the market actually rising, rather than those designed to protect losses.

The ratio measuring the number of negative "put" options versus bullish "call" options on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index -- the most liquid European market for options traders -- has actually edged down over the last month, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

The Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio is currently hovering around the 1.0 level -- down from 1.7 in mid-June and below its 2015 peak of 2.8 reached in February and March, even though volatility has picked up.

A "put" option is typically used when investors expect a market to fall while "calls" are used to bet on a market rising.

Gheedia said many investors believed that even if Greece did decide to vote 'No' on Sunday and essentially express a desire to leave the euro zone, the negative effects would be limited, given Greece's relatively small role in the broader European economy and ongoing ECB monetary support for the euro zone.

While concerns over Greece have pushed down the Euro STOXX index by about 4 percent this week, the index remains up nearly 10 percent since the start of 2015, while Germany's DAX is also up around 13 percent.

Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf Capital, said he would look to buy "call" options betting on the Euro STOXX rising to 3,500-3,800 points by September or October.

"A lot of people view Greece and its referendum as not having too many contagion risks. That is why the put/call ratio is low," said Theologites. (Editing by Lionel Laurent and Mark Heinrich)