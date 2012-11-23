版本:
U.S. hog slaughter in Oct. surges to record high

Nov 23 The U.S. hog slaughter last month surged to 10.86 million head in October to an all-time high, USDA data showed on Friday, as high feed costs drove producers to cull their herds.

The October number surpassed the previous record of 10.654 million in October 2008.

