China shares hit 3-month highs, Apple suppliers fall after new iPhone launch

* HSI -0.1 pct, H-share -0.4 pct, CSI309 +0.9 pct
* Shanghai trade zone policy might come this week
* China Shipbuilding soars on plan to fund military projects
* Apple-related counters weaker on new iPhone concerns
By Clement Tan
Sept 11 China shares climbed to three-month
highs early Wednesday, as the shipping sector surged again after
official media fanned hopes a draft of the policies on the
Shanghai free-trade zone may be released this week.
Hong Kong markets were weaker, led by Apple Inc
suppliers due to concerns the company's new low-cost model could
still be too expensive for target consumers in emerging markets.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent. Both indexes had been up
earlier.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.9 percent and the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.6 percent. The indexes are at their
highest levels since early June.
Shanghai volumes at midday were on track to match levels of
the two previous days, which were the highest in nearly three
years.
The higher volumes are "very significant," said Hong Hao,
chief strategist at Bank of Communications International
Securities in Hong Kong. "I think we are starting to see some
rotation from the bond to the equity markets in the mainland."
Both onshore Chinese indexes have risen more than 9 percent
since Aug. 23, a day after China's cabinet approved
establishment of a free trade zone in Shanghai.
On Wednesday, the official Shanghai Securities News reported
that a draft policy outlining financial and industrial reforms
could be released this week.
China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL)
soared by the 10 percent limit in Shanghai to its highest since
April 20, 2012. Its A-share listing has surged nearly 60 percent
since Aug. 23. On Wednesday, its H-share listing was flat.
China Shipbuilding Industry Co Ltd (CSIC), a key
supplier to the People's Liberation Army, surged the maximum 10
percent limit in Shanghai after announcing plans to raise $1.4
billion through a private share sale to fund the expansion of
China's military.
The Chinese shipping sector has also been bolstered by
resurgent freight rates. The Baltic Dry Index is now at
its highest since January 2012, having risen 36 percent this
month.
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
and other growth-sensitive materials counters joined the rally
on Wednesday. Chalco surged 10 percent in Shanghai and 3.2
percent in Hong Kong.
Official data released after markets shut on Tuesday showed
China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, jumped to a four-month high in August.
Chinese data on August pointed to a firming economy, Premier
Li Keqiang said on Tuesday, adding that the country will push
ahead with interest rate reform and open its financial industry
further.
But Apple suppliers dived after the U.S. technology giant
launched two new iPhone models, sending its shares down 2
percent. AAC Technology tumbled nearly 6 percent after
closing on Tuesday at its highest in more than three weeks.
China Mobile shares shed 1.4 percent. A deal
allowing the country's largest mobile operator to carry iPhones
on its networks is widely expected to be announced in coming
days, but nothing came from a Beijing event shortly after two
new iPhone models were unveiled in the U.S.