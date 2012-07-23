Hong Kong shares slide as HSBC sinks, Shanghai at 40-month low

* HSI dives 3 pct, worst day since May 16
* Shanghai Composite down 1.3 pct, lowest since March 2009
* HSBC crashes 5.7 pct on Libor investigation, Euro debt
woes
* Chinese insurers hit by Carlyle's CPIC stake sale
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 23 Hong Kong shares suffered
their worst day in more than two months on Monday, led by a 5
percent slump in Europe's largest bank HSBC Holdings, on growing
worries about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.
The Hang Seng Index had closed above its 200-day
moving average on Friday before news broke that Spain's heavily
indebted Valencia region asked for financial aid, a move that
sparked a spike in Spanish bond yields.
But on Monday, the benchmark slipped back below that level
and closed down 3 percent at 19,053.5, underperforming Asian
peers and wiping out last week's gains.
This is just above support at the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at
about 18,977.3. Monday's loss was the Hang Seng Index's worst
performance since May 16, when it lost 3.2 percent.
In onshore Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite Index
closed down 1.3 percent at its lowest since March 2009.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended down 1.3 percent at its lowest since Jan. 16.
"Markets are playing catch up after we overshot on Friday.
Some investors are also taking some profits on some of last
week's top performers," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of
equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
HSBC Holdings crashed to its worst day since Nov.
10 last year, down 5.7 percent after its London listing dropped
3 percent on Friday. HSBC lost $8.6 billion in market value in
Hong Kong on Monday.
The bank was reportedly among a number that U.S. prosecutors
and European regulators are investigating for allegedly
colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates.
CHINA NON-BANK FINANCIALS HAMMERED
Chinese shares were also hit by comments over the weekend
from an adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that
third-quarter growth in the world's second-largest economy could
slow to 7.4 percent.
That compared with the 7.6 percent official second-quarter
GDP growth.
The HSBC China July flash PMI is expected to be released at
0230 GMT on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for signs of
stabilisation in the slowdown of the world's second-largest
economy.
On Monday, Shanghai bourse volume slipped below its 20-day
moving average for the first time in four sessions as money
supply stayed tight in the mainland, while Hong Kong turnover
rose to the highest since June 15.
Part of that spike in Hong Kong was down to Carlyle Group's
$720 million sale of a stake in China Pacific Insurance
(Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) .
Shares of China's third-largest insurer slumped 10 percent
from Friday's close to HK$24.20, not once trading at or above
the HK$25.50 price at which Carlyle sold 229 million shares.
CPIC lost 2.2 percent in Shanghai.
Weakness in CPIC infected the Chinese insurance sector
broadly after strong gains last week. China Life Insurance
tumbled 4.8 percent from a 4-1/2-month high
in Hong Kong and shed 1.8 percent in Shanghai.
Ping An Insurance shaved 4.4 percent
from Friday's more than 2-month high in Hong Kong, and it lost
2.6 percent in Shanghai.
Other Chinese non-bank financials also underperformed. CITIC
Securities slumped 7.3 percent in Hong Kong
and 4.1 percent in Shanghai, with investors punishing the
Chinese brokerage for its poor first half earnings on Friday.
At a time the onshore markets are performing poorly,
investors did not take too well to CITIC's $310.3 million
purchase for a near-20 percent stake in French bank Credit
Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy
the rest, underscoring the global ambitions of China's biggest
listed brokerage.
The Shanghai Composite Index is now down 2.6 percent in 2012
to date, while the CSI300 Index is up 0.8 percent - both down
more than 10 percent from May highs.