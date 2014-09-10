Hong Kong shares tumble on Fed concern, China falls on premier's comment

* HSI -1.8 pct, H-shares -2.2 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct
* Chinese financials down on disappointing remarks
* Tencent falls to a 7-week low ahead of Alibaba IPO
* China telecoms sink after mainland misses iPhone 6 first
launch
By Grace Li and Chen Yixin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Hong Kong suffered
their worst fall in months early on Wednesday, as concerns that
the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than
expected triggered a sell-off across the board.
China shares also had losses on economic worries, with
investors discouraged by Premier Li Keqiang's comment that China
cannot rely on loose credit to lift its economy. Li added it is
difficult for the country to avoid short-term fluctuations in
growth.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.8 percent
at 24,736.63 points and appeared on track for a fourth straight
daily loss. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.2 percent.
If the losses hold, Wednesday will be the worst day for both
indexes since Feb. 4.
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to
2,308.56 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.9 percent.
Hong Kong bourses, joining the U.S. market, were shaken
after economists at the San Francisco Fed published a paper
saying investors expect slower rate hikes than the U.S.
policymakers themselves expect.
"The market has used up all the good catalysts," said Larry
Jiang, chief strategist at Guotai Junan International in Hong
Kong. "Some investors are just using the interest rate hike
thing as an excuse to take profits."
Chinese financials were the standout index drags. The "Big
Four" banks all shed about 1 percent in Shanghai and 2 percent
in Hong Kong.
China is set to release August credit data between Sept. 10
and 15. But Premier Li, at a forum on Tuesday, said that at the
end of August, broad M2 money supply was up 12.6 percent from a
year earlier - which would be the weakest pace in five months.
The coming Alibaba IPO IPO-BABA.N sent shares of rival
Tencent Holdings down a third straight day. Tencent
declined 3.2 percent to a seven-week low.
Chinese mobile carriers were hurt as the mainland was not
included in the first batch of markets to launch Apple Inc's
iPhone 6. China Mobile, China Unicom
and China Telecom each slid more than 2
percent.
Shares linked to railway infrastructure shares outperformed
after the media reported that China's railway investment in the
first eight months rose 20 percent from a year ago, topping 405
billion yuan ($66.07 billion) and is on track to meet its 2014
target.
Train-maker Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co jumped its
10 percent daily limit and China Railway Erju Co
gained 5.6 percent.
(1 US dollar = 6.1295 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)