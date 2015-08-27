China stocks rise on Wall Street rally and bargain hunting; HK also up

* CSI300 +2.1 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI +2.5 pct
* $3.7 bln worth of net inflows into Shanghai stocks this
week
* Goldman say concerns seem quite well priced in Chinese
equities
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 China stocks rose on Thursday
as a strong rally on Wall Street helped calm shaky global
markets, prompting Chinese and foreign investors to hunt for
bargains after a 20 percent plunge over the past week.
But traders said the market remained vulnerable to sudden
selloffs, as investors who bought shares using margin financing
continue to deleverage.
Sentiment also remains fragile as investors wait to see if
Beijing can pull the world's second-biggest economy out of its
slowdown.
The flagship Shanghai Composite Index rose as much 3
percent in early trade but ended the morning up 1.6 percent,
near where it was at the open.
The index briefly topped the key technical level of 3,000
points, but last traded at 2,972.57 points, suggesting the
previous support level may have turned into a line of
resistance.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.1 percent, to
3,089.38 points, also paring some of its early gains.
Hong Kong stocks also rebounded sharply, with the benchmark
Hang Seng Index up 2.5 percent at lunch time.
Wall Street rallied nearly 4 percent overnight, easing fears
of a deep and protracted global market rout after a heavy
selloff earlier in the week, sparked in part by worries about
China's cooling economy and plunging stock markets.
Sentiment was aided by comments from New York Fed President
William Dudley on Wednesday who said the prospect of a September
rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only weeks ago.
"From today, I'm no longer pessimistic," Jiang Chao, a
strategist at Haitong Securities, who correctly predicted
China's stellar bull run which ended in mid-June, wrote on
Thursday.
He predicted that China's central bank will cut interest
rates further, which would make stocks attractive again, given
their depressed valuation after the recent crash.
There are signs some foreign investors are eyeing valuations
of China's blue chips.
Over the last three days, 23.8 billion yuan ($3.71 billion)
of net inflows was seen flowing into Shanghai-listed shares via
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, a spike from last
week, when the daily quota was barely used.
Nearly all major sectors in China were up on Thursday, with
healthcare and infrastructure shares taking the
lead.
However, trading remained volatile, which some analysts
attributed to ongoing "deleveraging" among increasingly wary
Chinese investors.
Outstanding margin loans - money investors borrow to buy
stocks - stood at 1.16 trillion yuan ($181.07 billion) as of
Tuesday, a 7 percent drop from the previous day, and
representing the sixth consecutive session of declines.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 2.5 percent
to 21,613.48 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 3.4 percent to 9,750.14.
Goldman Sachs said in its latest strategy report that China
remains in a comfortable position compared with other Asian
emerging markets, and concerns about China's economy "seem quite
well priced in Chinese equities."
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)