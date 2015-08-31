China stocks fall more than 1 percent in early trade

SHANGHAI Aug 31 China major stock indexes fell
more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday, after showing some
signs of steadying on Friday on fresh government support.
The CSI300 index was down 1.8 percent at 3,281.55
points by 0131 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
fell a similar amount to 3,172.55 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell
0.4 percent, to 3,123.8, 183.60 points below the current value
of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.8 percent
at 21,793.02 points.
Skittish markets are awaiting factory and service sector
activity surveys from the world's second-second largest economy
on Tuesday.
China shares have plunged some 40 percent since mid-June.
While China's stock markets seldom reflect the true state of
the economy, the plunge, coupled with Beijing's unexpected
currency devaluation in mid-August, has fueled policy
uncertainty and added to global fears that the economy may be at
risk of a sharper slowdown than earlier expected.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)