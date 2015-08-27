China stocks rise early as Wall Street gains calm global contagion fears

SHANGHAI Aug 27 China's major stock indexes
rose on Thursday as a strong rebound on Wall Street helped calm
global markets after days of wild volatility.
The CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent to 3,092.81
points by 0126 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.7 percent to 2,978.03 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose
4.1 percent, to 2,938.6, 154.21 points below the current value
of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 3.2 percent,
to 21,758.62 points.
Ironically, U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will hold off from hiking interest
rates next month due to mounting global uncertainties, including
China's sputtering economy and tumbling stock markets, the very
factors that prompted heavy selling in the previous sessions.
China stocks fell on Wednesday, taking their losses to over
20 percent in just five days, underscoring fragile investor
confidence and deep doubt over whether the central bank's latest
cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios on Tuesday could
stabilise the economy.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)