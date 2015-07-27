CORRECTED-Chinese securities regulator says to continue to buy stocks

(Corrects name of regulator to China Securities Regulatory
Commission from China Securities Finance Corp Ltd in paragraph
1)
July 27 China's top securities regulator, China
Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Monday that China
Securities Finance Corp Ltd would continue to buy shares to
stabilize the stock market.
Chinese shares slid more than 8 percent on Monday as an
unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations ran
out of steam, throwing Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper
crash into doubt.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)