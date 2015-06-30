UPDATE 1-China steps up support to arrest stock market slide

(Adds quotes, background, closing prices)
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, June 30 China's efforts to stave off a
crash in the world's most volatile stock market showed signs of
gaining traction on Tuesday, with the country's main share
benchmarks surging amid
signs of intensifying government support.
Chinese equity markets have fallen more than 20 percent from
their peak in mid-June, when a year-long rally fuelled by cheap
money shuddered to a halt as a crackdown on leveraged stock
trading triggered panic selling.
On Monday China's main indexes had dropped a
stomach-churning 7 percent before a sudden reversal. Tuesday
began with another market tumble in early trade, before
reversing course dramatically as the government scrambled to
temper the sell-off.
"Chinese authorities wouldn't want to trigger a meltdown
which would spook investors and we may see more market
stabilising measures on the way," said Karine Hirn, Hong
Kong-based partner of Swedish fund management group East
Capital.
Beijing has already enacted a suite of measures that appear
targeted at stabilising sentiment in a market dominated by
individual retail investors prone to mood swings.
On the liquidity front, the central bank made multiple
monetary easing moves last week and over the weekend, including
cutting rates and reducing or eliminating banks' reserve ratios.
Regulators also unveiled rules to let local government
pension funds buy stocks for the first time, potentially
channelling hundreds of billions of yuan into the sagging equity
market.
But it appeared to be signs of direct government support to
the market, combined with rumours of other behind-the-scenes
"window guidance" to institutional investors, that triggered a
sharp rebound on Tuesday afternoon.
Intensive subscriptions were seen on Monday for four major
exchanged traded funds in Shanghai - China AMC 50 ETF
, Huatai-PB CSI300 ETF, China AMC CSI300
ETF and Hua An Shanghai 180 ETF,
fuelling speculation that the surge of money into ETFs was in
fact coming from government coffers.
The CSI300 index ended up 6.7 percent on Tuesday,
while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 5.6 percent.
The Asset Management Association of China, a state-run body,
joined the chorus of soothing official commentary heard in
recent days, saying that falling prices presented a valuable
buying opportunity for "rational investors".
"Confidence is more important than gold," the industry body
said on Tuesday. "As long as we stick to the philosophy of
rational investment ... sunshine will follow rainy days."
WILL IT LAST?
Some market players agreed that recent market falls were a
healthy pullback after a long rally.
"Valuations of blue chips are now very reasonable," said
Jiang Jinzhi, head of Greenwoods Asset Management Co.
"We believe those excessively leveraged speculators have
already learned a good lesson. At the current level, we're
positive and optimistic about the market."
But Chinese many investors have grown used to consoling
government rhetoric, as well as buying from state-backed
institutions signalling support, and past experience has showed
such forced rallies can have limited durations.
"The lesson from China's last equity bubble is that, once
sentiment has soured, policy interventions aimed at shoring up
prices have only a short-lived effect," wrote Mark Williams,
economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.
That view was echoed by Hong Hao, chief strategist with
BOCOM International, who cast doubt on the effectiveness of
government support as leveraged stock purchases are concentrated
in small-caps, rather than blue chips.
"At this level, stocks are not cheap," he said. "The
simultaneous cuts in rates and banks' reserve ratios were very
strong stimulus. Since that didn't stop the sell-off, then the
market wonders what else the policy makers have up in their
sleeves."
Some worry that if China is forced to rely on monetary
policy to prop up the stock market, it risks not having much
firepower left to fight off other economic shocks, in particular
a collapse in European demand as a result of a Greek exit from
the euro zone.
Huang Sheng, an influential Chinese investor, said it was a
"gave mistake" to rescue the market at this stage.
"Any attempt to rescue the market now will not be
successful, and will only lead to bigger volatility in the
future," Huang wrote in his blog. "This is erroneous because any
such moves imply the stock market is kidnapping the government."
(Editing by Alex Richardson)