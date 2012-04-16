HK, China shares weaker as profit-warnings, placements bite

* HSI down 0.7 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.2 percent
* China airlines, Angang Steel profit-warnings weight
* GS sells ICBC stake to Temasek
* Euro zone woes, U.S. data keeps trading light
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Monday as weak overseas markets, profit-warnings from Chinese
companies and more euro zone wobbles trumped the longer-term
positives of continued steps towards the liberalisation of
China's currency.
China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a
global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading
band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that
further opens up its nascent financial markets.
While the measure is largely seen as a positive step for
Chinese markets, traders said the mood was cautious on worries
of more earnings trouble for Chinese companies as well as a
large stake sale in ICBC.
The Hang Seng index ended the morning session down
0.7 percent at 20,559.03 with financials the biggest drag. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms fell 1.1 percent, underperforming Asian peers.
On Friday, two Chinese airlines warned that first-quarter
profits would slide while steelmaker Angang Steel
forecast a net loss.
Angang shares fell 4.4 percent and were the top losers on
the China Enterprises index. China Eastern Airlines,
which said its first-quarter profits to fall 50 percent, fell
4.5 percent.
"Markets are looking for conviction," said Tom Kaan,
director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"The RMB band widening move is a good one in the long term
but right now there is some fear and frustration, particularly
in domestic markets in Shanghai, after the drift lower. The
retail crowd is not buying," said Kaan.
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2 percent.
Trading activity in Hong Kong was also light ahead of
economic data from the U.S. including March retail sales and
housing starts scheduled for release over Monday and Tuesday.
The $2.3 billion ICBC stake sale by Goldman Sachs to
Singapore state investor Temasek was just under half
the day's turnover by midday.
Macau gaming stocks were a relative bright spot on the day
following the launch of the gambling enclave's newest casino
last week.
Sands China, owner of the new casino, rose 1.3
percent. Galaxy Entertainment rose 2 percent while
Wynn Macau was up 1.6 percent.