Hong Kong shares close down 3 pct, HSBC hammered

HONG KONG, July 23 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in more than two months on Monday, led by a 5 percent slump for Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings, on growing worries about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 3 percent at 19,053.5, its worst showing since May 16 when it lost 3.2 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 3.1 percent at 9,271.6.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.3 percent at its lowest since March 2009.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings crashed to its worst day since Nov. 10 last year, down 5.7 percent after its London listing dropped 3 percent on Friday. The bank was reportedly among a number that U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are investigating for allegedly colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates.

* Chinese insurers were hammered after U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group raised about $720 million from the sale of a stake in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) . Shares of China's third-largest insurer slumped 10 percent from Friday's close to HK$24.20, not once trading at or above the HK$25.50 price at which Carlyle sold 229 million shares.

DAY AHEAD:

* The HSBC China July flash PMI is expected to be released at 1030 GMT on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for signs of a stablisation in the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.