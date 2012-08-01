Hong Kong shares in 5th straight gain, China plays strong

HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong shares produced a
fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, helped by strength in mainland
Chinese markets after mainland media reported an official of the
country's securities regulator encouraging companies with strong
capital to buy back shares.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at
19,820.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.9 percent at 9,762.4.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.9 percent
at 2,123.4, rebounding from Tuesday's close, the lowest since
March 3. The CSI300 Index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings gained 1.1 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Macau gaming sector reversed midday losses after data
showing gambling revenue in the former Portugese territory
inched up 1.5 percent in July from a year ago, bettering
expectations of a flat or a 1 percent decrease. Wynn Macau
jumped 4.4 percent, while SJM Holdings
gained 3.8 percent.
* Shares of Lenovo jumped 6.9 percent after
signing a partnership agreement with U.S. data storage equipment
maker EMC Corp to develop and expand their geographical
reach in server and storage products.
* Infrastructure-related sectors were strong after China's
Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated in comments reported late on
Tuesday Beijing's intention to stablize growth. Wen's comments
came ahead of two surveys on Wednesday that continued to show
sluggish pace of factory activity growth in July in the world's
second-largest economy.