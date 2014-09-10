Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in over 7 months

HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong shares had their
biggest fall in more than seven months on Wednesday, as concerns
that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than
expected triggered an across-the-board sell-off.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at
24,705.36 points, a four-week closing low. The China Enterprises
Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong
Kong lost 2.6 percent.
Wednesday was the worst day for both indexes since Feb. 4.
Hong Kong bourses, joining the U.S. market, were shaken
after economists at the San Francisco Fed published a paper
saying investors expect slower rate hikes than U.S. policymakers
themselves expect.
Tencent Holdings was the biggest drag on the Hang
Seng, down 3.3 percent to a seven-week low, weighed down by the
coming New York listing of rival Alibaba IPO-BABA.N.
Chinese mobile carriers were hurt as the mainland was not
among the first batch of markets to launch Apple Inc's
iPhone 6. China Mobile slid 2.6 percent, while China
Unicom and China Telecom each sank more than
3 percent.
