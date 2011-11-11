Husqvarna CEO sees better U.S. demand-report

STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Shares in Husqvarna bounced on Friday after the company's CEO was quoted as saying that the garden equipment maker saw signs of improved demand in the United States.

Bloomberg quoted acting CEO Hans Linnarson as saying there were small signals indicating demand in the United States had started to turn upwards.

Husqvarna shares were up 5 percent at 32.78 crowns at 1422 GMT, outperforming the broader Stockholm index with the CEO's comments adding impetus to earlier gains.

Linnarson, who could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment, was quoted as saying he believed the United States would lead Europe in economic recovery.

Husqvarna has been hit this year by falling consumer demand and by production problems at its Orangeburg plant in South Carolina after a move from Nebraska. It ditched its former CEO in August.

Linnarson said at the end of October the company was coming to the end of the problems at Orangeburg and that Husqvarna was already ramping up output for the 2012 season.

However, the company also said it faced continued economic uncertainty after announcing third-quarter operating profit down 73 percent. (Editing by David Cowell)