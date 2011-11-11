Husqvarna CEO sees better U.S. demand-report

STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Shares in Husqvarna
bounced on Friday after the company's CEO was quoted
as saying that the garden equipment maker saw signs of improved
demand in the United States.
Bloomberg quoted acting CEO Hans Linnarson as saying there
were small signals indicating demand in the United States had
started to turn upwards.
Husqvarna shares were up 5 percent at 32.78 crowns at 1422
GMT, outperforming the broader Stockholm index with
the CEO's comments adding impetus to earlier gains.
Linnarson, who could not immediately be reached by Reuters
for comment, was quoted as saying he believed the United States
would lead Europe in economic recovery.
Husqvarna has been hit this year by falling consumer demand
and by production problems at its Orangeburg plant in South
Carolina after a move from Nebraska. It ditched its former CEO
in August.
Linnarson said at the end of October the company was coming
to the end of the problems at Orangeburg and that Husqvarna was
already ramping up output for the 2012 season.
However, the company also said it faced continued economic
uncertainty after announcing third-quarter operating profit down
73 percent.
(Editing by David Cowell)