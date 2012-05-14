UPDATE 5-ICE grain contracts kick off turf war with CME

* ICE launches US grain contracts; low volume on opening day
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 14 Trade in five new U.S. grain
futures contracts launched Monday by IntercontinentalExchange
(ICE) got off to a slow start, with volume totaling only a small
fraction of the trade at CME Group's Chicago Board of Trade.
The launch of the ICE contracts was seen as the most
aggressive challenge yet to the CME's 160-year dominance
of agricultural markets.
In a bid to wrest a chunk of the multibillion-dollar grain
business from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Atlanta-based
upstart ICE has offered lower margin requirements and
nearly around-the-clock trading hours for corn, wheat, soybeans,
soymeal and soyoil -- all based on the CME's own prices.
The first trade was for July corn, done at $5.82-1/2
per bushel, up 1-1/2 cents and came within the first 10 minutes
after the market opened on Sunday night, for the Monday session.
Volume picked up with the start of dayside trade at the
CME's Chicago Board of Trade. By 4:45 p.m. CDT (2145 GMT) on
Monday, 3-1/2 hours after the close at CBOT and 15 minutes ahead
of the daily end to ICE trade, the July ICE corn contract had
traded 315 lots, while July soybean future had a volume
of 266 lots. ICE July wheat futures traded 33 times.
Total volume in ICE corn totaled 545 contracts, compared to
the estimated daily volume in CBOT corn of 202,082 contracts.
ICE prices showed no reaction and volume barely budged after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its weekly crop
progress report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), the first significant,
potentially market-moving report to be released during a U.S.
trading session.
"I don't think there is a lot of liquidity over there," said
Roy Huckabay with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage.
European traders continued to focus on the CME's contracts
on Monday, taking a wait-and-see approach to the new market.
"I have not had any interest from clients in the ICE
contracts today, I think people are still holding off to see
exactly how trading on ICE works," one German trader said.
TOUGH SELL
In the ongoing contest between the two commodity exchange
powerhouses, ICE can point to its benchmark sugar, cocoa and
canola futures as evidence of its agricultural bona fides.
But it faces a tough sell in its bid to compete against the
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and whose grain
futures serve as the global price benchmark. Despite months of
frustration and anger at the CME over its handling of the MF
Global collapse, new member margins and changes to settlement
procedures, loyalty to the Chicago market still runs deep.
"Outside of the cheaper margins, there is not a lot of
incentive for producers to use the new exchange versus the CME,
especially if CME expands hours, as they are expected to," said
Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.
Traders said spreading appeared to account for the bulk of
the volume in ICE corn.
"I'm sure it was not any farmer/producers or any kind of
brokers trading it," Hoops said of the opening-day ICE trade. "I
would guess it's somebody in a swap market or in the spread
trade. I doubt if it was any major fund, just because there is
no liquidity," he added.
The ICE launched its gambit a month ago, betting that hedge
funds and big traders would be attracted to its offer of a
22-hour trading day, all-electronic dealing and lower costs.
But the CME has risen to the challenge, announcing plans to
shift its own two-part, 17-hour trading day to a continuous
22-hour cycle from May 21 -- a change that has prompted another
outcry from some traders and industry groups who are now calling
on regulators to seek more feedback before it is implemented.
The CME is now in a bind: Pressing ahead with the new hours,
as it has said it will do, risks further alienating some of its
core customers in the industry; but rolling back the change
would leave the ICE as the only place to trade around major
government reports, which are currently released while the CME
is shut.
It remains to be seen whether that's enough to overcome the
inertia that often afflicts new contracts, many of which fail.
"Liquidity attracts liquidity. You have to have some way of
attracting order flow to the new contract," said Craig Pirrong,
a professor of finance at the University of Houston.
"But that's a difficult trick to accomplish. Usually it
requires the incumbent exchange doing something stupid, and you
can't count on CME Group doing that," Pirrong said.
Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore, said that while there are obstacles to any new
contact, growing volumes is possible, but it takes time.
"I think with all kinds of new contacts from exchanges,
there is a year or two wait to gain trust, to wait for liquidity
to come in, and I think there is no difference with this," Tan
said.
AROUND-THE-CLOCK TRADE
The ICE wheat, corn and soybean contracts share many
contract specifications with CBOT, including a contract size of
5,000 bushels, a tick size of one-quarter cent per bushel and
identical daily price limits. The contracts will be cash-settled
to the settlement prices at the CBOT.
The ICE contracts trade electronically on a 22-hour cycle
from Monday to Friday, from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time (0000
to 2200 GMT). Trade starts two hours earlier, at 6 p.m. Eastern
(2200 GMT), on Sundays.
ICE is also offering an implicit financial incentive for
trading its contracts: lower margin costs. The initial margin to
open a position in ICE corn futures will be $1,980 per contract
versus $2,363 for old-crop CME corn; the initial margin for ICE
wheat will be $1,870, almost 40 percent cheaper than for CME.
Even without entrenched competition, success is far from
assured. ICE has failed to attract traders to three Canadian
wheat and barley contracts it launched in January, ahead of the
end of the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly.
Open interest on Friday totaled only a few dozen contracts
in ICE's milling wheat and durum contracts, and 232 contracts in
its barley futures.
ENERGY UPSTART
Established in 2000 by a group of banks and energy companies
who wanted an electronic market for power and gas, ICE has since
grown into a major cross-asset exchange, buying London's premier
oil contract Brent, the main U.S. soft commodity exchange and
developing a large swaps clearing facility.
Six years ago ICE launched a U.S. crude oil contract based
on the CME-owned New York Mercantile Exchange flagship West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, offering lower trading costs
for dealers who traded both Brent and WTI.
After winning a legal battle with its rival over whether it
could use NYMEX settlement prices, the ICE WTI contract now
accounts for about one-fifth of the total WTI trading volume.
But grains are a different market, and CME's dominance there
is formidable.
"In the financial markets, the energy markets, metals
markets ... primarily those are trading vehicles, and there is
not as much cash activity that is based on the futures pricing,"
said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness with Archer Financial
Services.
"In oilseeds, wheat and corn and feed grains, so many cash
relationships are determined by CBOT pricing. So the settlement
price at the CBOT is still an important component to the bid and
offer schedules offered by elevators, merchandisers, users and
others," Grow said.
DISTANT CHALLENGERS
The CBOT has faced challenges before, though none so direct
or well-established as the ICE.
Exchanges in Kansas City and Minneapolis have traded
different varieties of wheat for more than a century, but have
not expanded much beyond that. Europe's NYSE Liffe exchange
lists wheat and corn contracts, but both are dwarfed by CME's.
More recently China's Dalian Commodity Exchange has drawn
attention, with trade in the soy complex surging amid
speculative interest and increased hedging by the world's
biggest importer of the oilseed. But trading by foreign firms is
highly restricted, and growth has leveled off lately.
Despite the challenges, ICE does not have much to lose by
launching the new grain contracts.
"What does it cost them? It's sort of like buying a cheap,
out-of-the-money option," Pirrong said.
"You see this kind of thing (where) people take a punt on
introducing new contracts. Usually it fails," Pirrong said, "but
if it does succeed, it's enormously profitable."