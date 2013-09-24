Euro slips, bunds rise as German Ifo falls short of expectations

LONDON, Sept 24 The euro slipped on Tuesday
while bund futures rose to session highs and European stocks
erased gains after a key German business sentiment for September
fell short of expectations.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, rose to 107.7,
missing the forecast for a reading of 108.2. That compared with
a revised reading of 107.6 in August.
The euro slipped to $1.3494 after the survey was
released from $1.3514 beforehand. The euro also pared gains
against the yen, to trade at 133.705 yen.
German Bund futures hit a session high of 139.07
after the data, up 29 ticks on the day.
FTSEurofirst 300 share index erased earlier gains to turn
negative after the data, trading down 0.1 percent on the day at
1,255.49 points.