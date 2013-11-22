版本:
Euro rises, Bunds extend falls on above-forecast German Ifo

LONDON Nov 22 The euro rose on Friday while German Bund futures extended losses after the Ifo index of German business sentiment rose much more than forecast.

The euro rose to a session high against the dollar of $1.3528, up from around $1.3495 beforehand. It also hit a four-year high against the yen of 136.68 yen.

German Bund futures fell as much as 29 ticks on the day to 140.69, having traded around 140.88 just before the data.
