Hanesbrands, Equinix to join S&P 500; Avon Products to leave

NEW YORK, March 13 Hanesbrands will replace Avon Products in the S&P 500 after the close on March 20, while Equinix will replace Denbury Resources, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Also after the close on March 20, SL Green Realty Corp will replace Nabors Industries Ltd in the S&P 500, it said.

In addition, Celgene Corp, Kinder Morgan and Actavis Plc will replace Freeport-McMoRan, National Oilwell Varco and Apache in the S&P 100 after the close on March 20, it said.

Shares of Henry Schein were up 2.7 percent after the bell, while Hanesbrands shares rose 3.7 percent, Equinix shares were up 1.9 percent and SL Green Realty shares were up 2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernard Orr)