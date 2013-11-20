Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 20

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar was under pressure but global shares found support on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated the Fed's commitment to easy policy, cementing expectations its stimulus will stay for the rest of year. * Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials. * Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country.Ÿ * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors pared their bond holdings on weakness in European bonds and competition from corporate bond supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,890.82 (up 0.19 pct) * NSE index 6,203.35 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 62.36/37 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr) * Benchmark bond yield 9.01 pct (9.02 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.55 pct (8.57 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.65/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * IntercontinentalExchange Group said on Tuesday it would buy the Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX) in a $150 million deal that gives it a foothold in trading and clearing in Asia, the main engine of growth for the commodities market. * India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, three sources said, drawing a line under a dispute that has embarrassed a government heading into elections due next year. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Asian Development Bank chief Rajat Nag plans to speak on challenges facing India, including the recent pullback in growth, currency weakness, and capital outflows MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India plans to launch a follow-on offering of 76 bln rupees ($1.2 bln) in the first week of December. * ICICI Bank (Baa2/BBB -) India's largest private sector lender, last night priced its $750 mln 144A/ Reg S 5.5-year bonds flat to its own curve. * The International Finance Corp the financing arm of the World Bank, has revised pricing guidance for its upcoming euroclearable three-year rupee-denominated bonds to a yield in the 7.75% area from initial price talk of a 7.875 pct -8.000 pct yield. * Mortgage lender, HDFC priced a 5 bln one-year via HSBC at 9.96 pct. * LIC Housing Finance also priced a 2 bln rupees zero coupon five-year bond sale with a put after 18 months via Axis Bank and I-Sec PD. * Export-Import Bank of India priced a 5 bln rupees five-year, with arrangers including ICICI Bank, ING Vysya, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Trust Capital at 9.70 pct. * Private placement of the tax-free bonds by Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of the Indian Railways. Bids were invited for a minimum 5 bln rupees sale by 3 pm India time. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.85-90 62.72 62.90 62.75 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 19* $162.60 mln Month-to-date** $1.04 bln Year-to-date** $17.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.4 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 18 -$73.85 mln Month-to-date -$799.20 mln Year-to-date -$8.67 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== 7.54% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 1885.00 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 25060.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 113545.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 50015.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 19 Foreign Banks 14.61 bln Public Sector Banks -5.33 bln Private Sector Banks 3.65 bln Mutual Funds -11.30 bln Others 0.65 bln Primary Dealers -2.28 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 64 bids for 407.70 billion rupees at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not receive any bids for its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 424.72 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI little changed at 3.14 trillion rupees.