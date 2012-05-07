Indian stocks to watch-May 7

MUMBAI, May 7 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece and France fueled questions about commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity measures. * U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced ruling parties in elections on Sunday. Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The lower house of Indian parliament will debate the Finance Bill, which contains controversial provisions on taxation for foreign investors. * Jan-March earnings for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals , GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Jubilant Life Sciences. * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (0230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH COMMODITIES / ENERGY * The United States will seek assurances that India will reduce its purchases of oil from sanctions-hit Iran during a visit by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the South Asian giant this week, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday. * With excess coal becoming an issue of contention in the Sasan ultra mega power project (UMPP) of Reliance Power in Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to be cautious and allot coal blocks only after a higher degree of certainty about reserves. (Business Standard) * The ministries of coal and power have arrived at a consensus to freeze the capacity and list of power projects linked to Coal India Ltd companies. (Business Standard) * The Krishna-Godavari Basin's gas reserves is proving a challenge for companies such as Reliance Industries and ONGC and GSPC, which have struggled to deliver in the deep-sea region. (Economic Times) * Coromandel International, part of the diversified southern conglomerate Murugappa, has entered the fray to buy Vijay Mallya-managed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) . (Times of India) * Beta Wind Farm is planning to invest 18.6 billion rupees to set up a wind energy farm each in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, according to the subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Ltd, owned by the Shriram Group. (Business Standard) * Petronet LNG is likely to offer equity stakes to a port owner and the Andhra Pradesh government in a liquified natural gas project it is building near Vishakaptnam. (Economic Times) FINANCIAL * The finance ministry is set to take a diluted version of the Insurance Bill to the Cabinet in the coming week, proposing to retain the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the sector at 26 per cent, against 49 per cent proposed earlier. (Business Standard) * The co-founders of Nasdaq-listed iGate Corp have reduced their ownership stake in the firm by 3 percent. The two promoters sold off shares worth $27.4 million in open market transactions. (Economic Times) * Staff at the Indian unit of Royal Bank of Scotland are faces job losses given HSBC is unlikely to absorb all staff as anticipated at the time it agreed to buy the local assets of the UK state-owned bank, said three people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) * The shareholders of UTI Asset Management Company, with the backing of the government, have decided to start afresh the process of appointing a new CEO. (Economic Times) Bajaj Finserv and its insurance partner Allianz are looking to buy homegrown mutual fund Quantum, highlighting the consolidation trend in the mutual fund industry. (Times of India) * Germany's RHI AG, a leading refractory manufacturer, may acquire Delhi-based Orient Refractories in a transaction valued at about 6 billion rupees, two people close to the development said.(Economic Times) * In a further boost for social venture investing in India, microfinance and investment firm Accion International has launched its $10 million investment vehicle, Venture Lab, which is focused on providing seed capital to organisations that promote financial inclusion. (Economic Times) AUTO / AIRLINE * After the initial success of the mini street motorcycle produced at Pune but sold in Europe, KTM Power Sports AG, one of Europe's largest bike producers, has charted a series of new product developments with its India partner, Bajaj Auto . (Business Standard) * Jet Airways has stopped the sourcing of on-flight meals from certain international airports and decided not to hire foreign pilots, to save costs. The airline is implementing these measures as the rupee dropped to a four-month low last week. (Business Standard) * The civil aviation ministry is working on making India an aviation hub by expanding both regional and international air connectivity in a bid to challenge regional airports. (Economic Times) PROPERTY Godrej Properties is planning to launch 15 projects including new phases in existing projects in the next one year, said Managing Director Chief Executive Officer Pirojsha Godrej. This is almost three times the number of projects launched by the company in 2011-12. (Economic Times) PHARMA * Drugmaker Bayer said on Saturday it had challenged an Indian patents office order that allowed domestic rival Natco Pharma to sell a cheap generic version of the German firm's liver and kidney cancer drug Nexavar in India. 