Indian stocks to watch-May 7

* Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece
and France fueled questions about commitments from struggling
euro zone economies to pursue austerity measures.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced
ruling parties in elections on Sunday.
Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp
selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the
world's top economy.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The lower house of Indian parliament will debate the
Finance Bill, which contains controversial provisions on
taxation for foreign investors.
* Jan-March earnings for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and
Jubilant Life Sciences.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (0230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
COMMODITIES / ENERGY
* The United States will seek assurances that India will
reduce its purchases of oil from sanctions-hit Iran during a
visit by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the South Asian
giant this week, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.
* With excess coal becoming an issue of contention in the
Sasan ultra mega power project (UMPP) of Reliance Power
in Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to be
cautious and allot coal blocks only after a higher degree of
certainty about reserves. (Business Standard)
* The ministries of coal and power have arrived at a
consensus to freeze the capacity and list of power projects
linked to Coal India Ltd companies. (Business
Standard)
* The Krishna-Godavari Basin's gas reserves is proving a
challenge for companies such as Reliance Industries
and ONGC and GSPC, which have struggled to deliver in the
deep-sea region. (Economic Times)
* Coromandel International, part of the diversified southern
conglomerate Murugappa, has entered the fray to buy Vijay
Mallya-managed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF)
. (Times of India)
* Beta Wind Farm is planning to invest 18.6 billion rupees
to set up a wind energy farm each in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
and Gujarat, according to the subsidiary of Orient Green Power
Company Ltd, owned by the Shriram Group. (Business
Standard)
* Petronet LNG is likely to offer equity stakes to
a port owner and the Andhra Pradesh government in a liquified
natural gas project it is building near Vishakaptnam. (Economic
Times)
FINANCIAL
* The finance ministry is set to take a diluted version of
the Insurance Bill to the Cabinet in the coming week, proposing
to retain the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the sector
at 26 per cent, against 49 per cent proposed earlier. (Business
Standard)
* The co-founders of Nasdaq-listed iGate Corp have
reduced their ownership stake in the firm by 3 percent. The two
promoters sold off shares worth $27.4 million in open market
transactions. (Economic Times)
* Staff at the Indian unit of Royal Bank of Scotland
are faces job losses given HSBC is unlikely to absorb
all staff as anticipated at the time it agreed to buy the local
assets of the UK state-owned bank, said three people familiar
with the development. (Economic Times)
* The shareholders of UTI Asset Management Company, with the
backing of the government, have decided to start afresh the
process of appointing a new CEO. (Economic Times)
Bajaj Finserv and its insurance partner Allianz
are looking to buy homegrown mutual fund Quantum, highlighting
the consolidation trend in the mutual fund industry. (Times of
India)
* Germany's RHI AG, a leading refractory
manufacturer, may acquire Delhi-based Orient Refractories
in a transaction valued at about 6 billion rupees, two
people close to the development said.(Economic Times)
* In a further boost for social venture investing in India,
microfinance and investment firm Accion International has
launched its $10 million investment vehicle, Venture Lab, which
is focused on providing seed capital to organisations that
promote financial inclusion. (Economic Times)
AUTO / AIRLINE
* After the initial success of the mini street motorcycle
produced at Pune but sold in Europe, KTM Power Sports AG, one of
Europe's largest bike producers, has charted a series of new
product developments with its India partner, Bajaj Auto
. (Business Standard)
* Jet Airways has stopped the sourcing of on-flight
meals from certain international airports and decided not to
hire foreign pilots, to save costs. The airline is implementing
these measures as the rupee dropped to a four-month low last
week. (Business Standard)
* The civil aviation ministry is working on making India an
aviation hub by expanding both regional and international air
connectivity in a bid to challenge regional airports. (Economic
Times)
PROPERTY
Godrej Properties is planning to launch 15
projects including new phases in existing projects in the next
one year, said Managing Director Chief Executive Officer
Pirojsha Godrej. This is almost three times the number of
projects launched by the company in 2011-12. (Economic Times)
PHARMA
* Drugmaker Bayer said on Saturday it had
challenged an Indian patents office order that allowed domestic
rival Natco Pharma to sell a cheap generic version of
the German firm's liver and kidney cancer drug Nexavar in
India.
