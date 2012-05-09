Indian stocks to watch-May 9

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares fell on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Ranbaxy, India's top drugmaker by sales, will report its quarterly earnings. The company is expected to report strong numbers as it continues to enjoy exclusivity on generic Lipitor in US and Europe. (0930 GMT)

* Other Jan-March earnings: ABB Ltd, Arvind Ltd , IRB Infrastructure Developers, Punjab National Bank, United Breweries Holdings, Union Bank of India.

* Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd to debut today after investors bid for 1.15 times the shares offered by the company in an initial public offering last month.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

ENERGY/COMMODTIIES

* Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday called for a combined effort to bring down fuel subsidies and urged the opposition to back the government's move to get economic reforms back on track. (Times of India)

* Reliance Industries has reduced estimates for proven gas reserves from its Indian blocks by 6.7 percent to 3.67 trillion cubic feet, the company said in its annual report for 2011-12. (Economic Times)

* Price hikes of controlled petroleum products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene are expected in June, while a price increase in petrol is also likely. (Business Standard)

* The government has begun consultations on disposal of surplus coal from captive mines amid differences among various ministries over the subject. (Economic Times)

* The Power Ministry has made it mandatory to procure transmission services for new projects through a rate-based competitive regime. The objective is to increase private participation in the development of electricity infrastructure. (Business Standard)

* Reliance Power will have to wait for a new coal surplus policy before it can use the surplus coal from its Tilaiya Ultra Mega Power Project. (Business Line)

* Nine commodity brokerages have been penalised by the commodity exchanges for violating rules related to the collection of margins from bets on guar gum futures. (Economic Times)

TELECOMS

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has spelt out that India will not give in to pressure from high-pitched lobbying by the West over its tax dispute with Vodafone. (Economic Times)

* Indian mobile carriers will have to spend nearly $24 billion more on their networks if the government goes ahead with a proposal to replace the more-efficient spectrum bands of older carriers with relatively inferior quality spectrum, an industry group estimated on Tuesday.

* Norway's Telenor distanced itself further from the Indian market on Tuesday, excluding the country from its 2012 forecasts for the first time after licensing problems there led to massive writedowns that weighed on its quarterly results.

* Viom Networks, the telecom tower joint venture between Tata and the SREI group, could lose nearly a quarter of its rental revenues if Norway-based Telenor group exits India, or is unable to win airwaves in the upcoming auctions. (Economic Times)

* The government on Tuesday decided to withdraw its review petition on the 2G spectrum auction from the Supreme Court. (Financial Express)

* The telecoms department allotted broadband wireless access (BWA) spectrum to Qualcomm Inc, but with its validity reduced from 20 to 18.5 years. (Business Standard)

INDUSTRIAL / TRANSPORT

* Worried by a widening trade gap, the government is thinking of bringing back subsidies for exporters, including discounted interest rates, and product- and market-linked incentives. (Economic Times)

* The Tata Group's closely-held trading firm - Tata International - has raised funds through a 1:1 rights issue from Tata Sons and group affiliates to pare debt and fund growth.(Economic Times)

* The government gave a minor relief to commercial vehicle makers by reducing the excise duty on chassis by 1 percent for vehicles whose bodies are installed outside a manufacturer's factory. (Times of India)

* Asian Paints Jan-March net profit rose 39.25 percent from a year ago.

* Tata Coffee Jan-March net profit rose 64.37 percent to 288.3 million rupees from a year ago.

* Air India on Tuesday sacked 10 pilots who were members of the union's executive committee, and sealed their office after around 220 pilots called in sick nationwide. (Times of India)

FINANCIAL / PROPERTY

* Lenders of debt-laden Bharati Shipyard have approved a debt recast of 56 billion rupees.(Economic Times)

* AEGON is holding on to its insurance joint venture in India, AEGON Religare, and the Indian insurance market, chairman and chief executive officer for Asian operations, Douglas Henck, said. (Business Standard)

* The Bombay Stock Exchange has decided to shift 33 stocks to the trade-to-trade segment as part of its surveillance measures. The exchange has advised its members to exercise caution while trading in these shares as settlement will be done on trade-to-trade basis. (Economic Times)

* Realty firm Sobha Developers has set a target to book sales of 20 billion rupees this fiscal year, up 18 percent from 2011-12. (Economic Times)

* Promoters pledged more shares in 100 out of the BSE-500 companies as liquidity tightened for crisis-hit sectors like infrastructure, real estate and aviation in the last financial year. (Times of India)

* IDFC reported net profit rose 16.72 percent in the Jan-March quarter from a year ago.

PHARMA

* Zydus Cadila is in the early stages of talks to acquire Bangalore-based Strides Arcolab's domestic generic business, said two people familiar with the matter. (Economic Times)

* Glenmark Pharma Jan-March net profit rose 32.74 percent to 1.5 billion rupees from a year ago. [ID: nL4E8CU3M4]

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

