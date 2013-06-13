Indian stocks to watch - June 13

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.89 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 1.8 percent.

* Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and Japanese stocks took another dive as the prospect of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment, while the U.S. dollar fell further against the yen amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a selloff driven by concern about central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to address a press conference on rupee and Fitch upgrade. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Fitch returns India to 'stable' outlook, surprising markets

India's Apollo Tyres to buy Cooper Tire for $2.5 bln

Teva, Sun Pharma to pay $2.15 bln to settle Pfizer patent suit

MMTC sets floor price for share sale by govt at 60 rupees per share

India market regulator panel recommends easing rules for foreign investors

Sun Pharma takes Novartis to US Court, seeks permission to market Glivec in US - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyx78t)

India's April thermal coal imports jump 48 pct on rising demand, soft prices

Indraprastha Gas to buy stake in Cenral U.P. Gas Ltd for 690 mln rupees

World Bank cuts growth outlook as world enters 'new normal'

Foreign portfolio investors can invest $5 bln more in govt bond - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyx78t)

Coal Videsh to fast track asset acquisition abroad - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyx78t)

Oil India to pick 49 pct stake in Assam Petrochemicals for 2.3 bln rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/myx78t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)