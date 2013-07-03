Indian stocks to watch - July 3

UPDATE 8-British PM May fires starting gun on Brexit
July 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.1 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.6 percent lower. * The dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, while Asian shares drooped after a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average, a level the index has not been able to close above for the past two weeks.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address the heads of state-run banks on Wednesday and will later brief the media around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT)
* India's cabinet will again debate the merits of using an executive order to launch the government's flagship $24 billion food security programme, the centrepiece of the ruling Congress party's re-election campaign. (1200 GMT)
* The Indian government will launch a sale of its 4 percent stake in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd, which could raise $38 million.
* India's services PMI for June. (0500 GMT)
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will be part of the two-day board meet in the southern city of Chennai. (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd to be merged as Holcim rejigs Indian ops - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zeb49t)
Reliance communication's DTH business close to selling 80 pct stake to Sun TV - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bub49t)
India's ONGC loses Kashagan oil field to China - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/cub49t)
Hindustan Copper floor price for share sale set at 70 rupees per share - Reuters
Telecom Commission nod to 100 pct FDI in telecom - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fub49t)
Bajaj to move Pulsar bike output to Aurangabad - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gub49t)
India cbank to introduce extra provisioning for unhedged foreign exposure - Reuters
Gas subsidy for power, fertiliser firms in works - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/hub49t)
Adani Ports, Mediterranean Shipping form JV for container terminal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jub49t)
GIC, Temasek, Oman to invest in India's HDFC property fund - Reuters
Steel Authority of India's June saleable steel production up 7 pct - Reuters
Telecom sector facing penalties of around 65 bln rupees - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kub49t)
RBI lifts ban on FIIs buying Yes Bank shares - (link.reuters.com/jyb49t)
MPs raised issues over Jet-Etihad deal with PM's Office and Central Vigilance Commission - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pub49t)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
