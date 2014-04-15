Indian stocks to watch-April 15

* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.13 percent. * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff in recent days. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as Citigroup's earnings and strong retail sales gave investors reasons to buy equities despite a resurgence of geopolitical uncertainties. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Infosys earnings * India's CPI and WPI data for March INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Higher food costs in India probably pushed inflation up in march Shock fall in industry output, exports deepen India's economic gloom Fitch revises outlook on Tata Steel to stable from negative - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyj58v) India's Modi stands by Hindu customs but wants progress for Muslims INTERVIEW-Reviving investment is key, says man tipped to be India's finance minister Bharti in talks with Carrefour for wholesale jv - Economic Times Novartis takes Dr Reddy's Laboratories to court in US over cancer drug patent - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyj58v) India to expand irrigation by a tenth to cut monsoon reliance Tata Motors global wholesales at 95,668 in March India's BJP opposition party heading for majority - Opinion POLL Mindtree board says to consider issue of bonus shares India's Micromax eyes stake in S.Korean phone maker Pantech - sources State Bank of India says to issue $1.25 bln unsecured fixed rate notes Gruh Finance- board approved issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Bharti Airtel says gets 3G/4G licence in Chad Jaiprakash Associates to sell assets worth 100 bln rupees to pare debt-Mint ONGC, RIL to appoint joint expert to resolve gas dispute-PTI in Economic Times Lawyers start mining the medicare data for clues to fraud India's CMC Ltd March-qtr profit up 27 pct Round-tripping: SEBI issues notices to five major corporate houses - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gyj58v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)