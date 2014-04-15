版本:
Indian stocks to watch-April 15

* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
 is up 0.13 percent.
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after
upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff
in recent days. 
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as Citigroup's earnings
and strong retail sales gave investors reasons to buy equities
despite a resurgence of geopolitical uncertainties. 

    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Infosys earnings
    * India's CPI and WPI data for March 
    
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
    NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
        
    Higher food costs in India probably pushed inflation up in
march 

    Shock fall in industry output, exports deepen India's
economic gloom 

    Fitch revises outlook on Tata Steel to stable from negative
- Business Standard (link.reuters.com/jyj58v)

    India's Modi stands by Hindu customs but wants progress for
Muslims 

    INTERVIEW-Reviving investment is key, says man tipped to be
India's finance minister 

    Bharti in talks with Carrefour for wholesale jv - Economic
Times 

    Novartis takes Dr Reddy's Laboratories to court in US over
cancer drug patent - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hyj58v)

    India to expand irrigation by a tenth to cut monsoon
reliance 

    Tata Motors global wholesales at 95,668 in March
 

    India's BJP opposition party heading for majority - Opinion
POLL 

    Mindtree board says to consider issue of bonus shares
 

    India's Micromax eyes stake in S.Korean phone maker Pantech
- sources 

    State Bank of India says to issue $1.25 bln unsecured fixed
rate notes 

    Gruh Finance- board approved issue of bonus shares in ratio
of 1:1 

    Bharti Airtel says gets 3G/4G licence in Chad
 

    Jaiprakash Associates to sell assets worth 100 bln rupees to
pare debt-Mint 

    ONGC, RIL to appoint joint expert to resolve gas dispute-PTI
in Economic Times 

    Lawyers start mining the medicare data for clues to fraud
 

    India's CMC Ltd March-qtr profit up 27 pct 

    Round-tripping: SEBI issues notices to five major corporate
houses - Business Line (link.reuters.com/gyj58v)

 (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
