瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 10:41 BJT

Indian stocks to watch-May 7

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange 
flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
 falls 0.7 percent. 
* Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just above
a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade on
Wednesday as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into
civil war dampened risk sentiment. 
*  U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, closing at session lows,
with AIG pulling financial shares lower after disappointing
earnings and as a slide in Twitter took down other names in the
technology and internet space. 
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Lupin Ltd Jan-March earnings
    
        
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
    India acts to repair reputation as drugs exporter -
 

    NTPC to snap supply to Delhi's cash-strapped BSES from June
- Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fad29v)

    UltraTech Cement may consider buying Holcim-Lafarge assets -
Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/dad29v)

    Govt may pump 200 bln rupees into public sector banks -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cad29v)

    Penalty coming for vehicle recall based on numbers, safety
issues - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bad29v)

    Bajaj Auto to report 'best ever' profit for FY14 - Business
Line (link.reuters.com/zyc29v)

    India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-quarter net profit up
72.47 pct - 

    Future Lifestyle to acquire Spykar for 1 bln rupees - Times
of India (link.reuters.com/xyc29v)

    Sistema JSFC seeks nod to raise stake in India unit to 100
pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyc29v)

