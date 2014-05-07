Indian stocks to watch-May 7

(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will
be available at and diary events at. For any
questions please contact Rafael Nam at
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.7 percent.
* Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just above
a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade on
Wednesday as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into
civil war dampened risk sentiment.
* U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, closing at session lows,
with AIG pulling financial shares lower after disappointing
earnings and as a slide in Twitter took down other names in the
technology and internet space.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Lupin Ltd Jan-March earnings
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India acts to repair reputation as drugs exporter -
NTPC to snap supply to Delhi's cash-strapped BSES from June
- Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fad29v)
UltraTech Cement may consider buying Holcim-Lafarge assets -
Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/dad29v)
Govt may pump 200 bln rupees into public sector banks -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cad29v)
Penalty coming for vehicle recall based on numbers, safety
issues - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bad29v)
Bajaj Auto to report 'best ever' profit for FY14 - Business
Line (link.reuters.com/zyc29v)
India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-quarter net profit up
72.47 pct -
Future Lifestyle to acquire Spykar for 1 bln rupees - Times
of India (link.reuters.com/xyc29v)
Sistema JSFC seeks nod to raise stake in India unit to 100
pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyc29v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)