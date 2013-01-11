Indian stocks to watch-Jan 11

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.1
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
fell 0.2 percent. Ÿ
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended
at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from
China spurred optimism about global growth prospects.
EVENTS TO WATCH
* November factory data (0530 GMT)
* RBI to release India forex reserves, bank loan data (1130
GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
TOP NEWS
* Infosys Ltd said on Friday its October-December
consolidated net profit was 23.69 billion rupees, above
consensus forecasts of 21.01 billion rupees.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India's central bank raised concerns over states
governments' debt repayment capacity from fiscal year 2017/18
because of higher market borrowings and the recently announced
bailout scheme for state-owned power companies. (Reuters)
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram plans to meet investors in
Asia and Europe this month in a drive to try and boost capital
flows into Asia's third-largest economy, four sources with
direct knowledge of the plan said. (Reuters)
* The 2013/14 budget is likely to have a package of measures
to address concerns related to foreign taxation and transfer
pricing, the Business Standard newspaper reported citing
"officials in the know" (Business Standard)
* National Stock Exchange and Japan Exchange Group will seek
to launch yen-denominated futures based on the Nifty index of
Indian stocks, the bourse operators said on Thursday. (Reuters)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Lenders to Suzlon Energy Ltd are demanding the
company raise equity of 50 billion rupees or sell its unit
REpower before any loan restructuring as wary banks do
not want a repeat of the Kingfisher fiasco, two people familiar
with the development said. (Economic Times)
* GAIL Ltd plans to raise capacity at its Dabhol
LNG terminal to 7 million tonnes in two years from 5 million
tonnes now, its Chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Thursday.
(Reuters)
* Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd will
buy a stake of nearly 20 percent in Karnalyte for C$45 million
($45.5 million), or C$8.15 per share. (Reuters)
INFRASTRUCTURE
* The ministry of road transport and highways and National
Highways Authority of India are weighing various options,
including initiating procedures to debar GMR Infrastructure Ltd
from upcoming road projects for few years, The
Financial Express reported citing "sources in the
know".(Financial Express)
AIRLINES
* Kingfisher Airlines Ltd's promoter Vijay Mallya
has reassured employees that the airline will fly by summer with
a 6.5 billion rupees infusion from the UB Group, but also added
that no investor has, as yet, signed on to invest more money in
the airline. (Mint)
* Separately, the Service Tax Department has issued a notice
to Kingfisher, "impounding" all its aircraft, unidentified
department sources in Mumbai told Press Trust of India,
according to a report carried in The Economic Times. (PTI in
Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* The Department of Telecommunications has asked telecom
majors Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone India to pay
around 38 billion rupees as one-time spectrum fee this month,
sources close to the development told Press Trust of India in a
report carried by The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times)
RETAIL
* SEBI is not in favour of a put option in the agreement
between United Spirits Ltd and Diageo Plc, as
it is akin to a forward contract and a violation of Indian laws,
a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Economic
Times. (Economic Times)
* Future Ventures India Ltd is in advanced talks
to buy 25 percent stake in Tresmode, valuing the footwear
retailer at 1.8 billion rupees, said two persons with direct
knowledge of the transaction. (Economic Times)
* Talks between Actis Capital and foreign retail companies
to sell the former's 70 per cent in retail firm Nilgiris Dairy
Farm have failed over valuation issues and lack of clarity on
whether states would allow foreign players in multi-brand
retail, according to a banking source. (Business Standard)
Actis was in talks with Lawson Inc, 7-Eleven and
Tesco Plc and was looking at a valuation of 8.2
billion rupees for its stake in Nilgiris, the source was quoted
as saying by the newspaper.
