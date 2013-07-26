Indian stocks to watch - July 26

July 26 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher.
* Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a
two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next
week.
* The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook
a day after its earnings, but the broader market's advance was
modest after another round of mixed earnings reports.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings on Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and
Wipro Ltd
* The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C.
Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at the National
Conference on Financial Frauds - Risks and Prevention, organised
by an industry body in New Delhi. (0530 GMT)
* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to inaugurate a gas conference
in Mumbai. (0530 GMT)
* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data (1130 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Sebi looking at minority interest in Holcim-Ambuja Cements
deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mes89t)
India's DLF to sell stake in insurance joint venture to pare
debt - Reuters
Vedanta gets India court nod for merger of units - Reuters
India's Sterlite Industries April-June net down 22.30 pct -
Reuters
S&P revises Tata Motor's outlook to stable from positive -
Mint (link.reuters.com/nes89t)
Bata India April-June net up 17.64 pct - Reuters
India's monsoon about a fifth above average in past week -
Reuters
Hindustan Unilever says LIC sold 67.3 mln shares of co -
Reuters
India's June coal output falls as rain hits mines - Reuters
