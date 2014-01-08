Indonesia mining firms rebound on hopes mineral export ban will be eased

JAKARTA Jan 8 The Indonesian mining index
rose 1.8 percent on Wednesday after the government
sought to ease a looming mineral export ban.
The mining ministry proposed a regulation that would allow
shipments of some mineral ore concentrates to continue until
2017. However, the proposal must be approved by the president.
State-controlled gold miner Aneka Tambang and
nickel producer Vale Indonesia rose 1 percent each to
1,015 rupiah and 2,200 rupiah, respectively.
At 0800 GMT, the broader Jakarta Composite Index was
up 0.64 percent, while the blue-chip index was 0.8
percent higher.