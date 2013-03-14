版本:
2013年 3月 14日

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 14

JAKARTA, March 14 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1554.52      0.13     2.04  
 USD/JPY                 96.05       -0.04    -0.04 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.02         0.07     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD               1588.70      0.09     1.41 
 US CRUDE                92.29       -0.25    -0.23  
 DOW JONES               14455.28     0.04%    5.22 
 ASIA ADRS              137.27      -0.15%   -0.21 
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares
steady 
    SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late 
buying 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk cut its 2013
capital expenditure to about $150 million-$200 million from $400
million earlier, on concerns over the sluggish global coal
market, according to a report by PT Bahana Securities. The
company is targeting 2013 coal output at 53 million tonnes, up
12 percent from last year's 47.2 million tonnes. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk 
said its 2012 net profit jumped 98 percent to 1.19 trillion
rupiah ($122.80 million) from a year earlier on revenue that
rose 77.5 percent to 2.45 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Car distributor PT Astra International-Daihatsu Sales
Operation, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans
to add 15 car dealerships this year with at least 450 billion
rupiah ($46.44 million) worth of investment, said Chief
Executive Suparno Djamin. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Sinarmas group plans to spend $550 million on capital
expenditure this year that will be used to finance its
agriculture business run by holding company Golden Agri
Resources Ltd, said Daud Dharsono, chief executive of
a unit PT Sinarmas Agro Resources and Technology. He
added that the firm will use $200 million of its capex to expand
its oil palm plantations by up to 45,000 hectares. (Kontan)
    - Indonesia's second-largest cement producer, PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa,  plans to spend between $260 million
and $320 million on investment this year to build three
factories in Citeureup, Pati and outside Java Island, and boost
output by up to 10 million tonnes, said Finance Director Tju Lie
Sukanto. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - Telecommunications company PT Smartfren Telecom 
plans to spend $400 million this year to add 2,000 base
transceiver stations (BTS) and expects to have 6,500 BTS by end
of 2013, said co-CEO Djoko Tata Ibrahim. (Kontan)
    - Star Energy Geothermal Ltd, a unit of PT Star Energy
, plans to issue a $350 million global bond with a
seven-year tenure this month, to pay bond loans, according to a
report by Euroweek. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses                
> Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day            
> TREASURIES-US prices slip on stronger Feb retail sales 
> Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data                  
> Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data        
> Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Soccer-No change in Indonesia since Mendieta's death, says
FIFPro 
> 'Solid progress' at Pacific trade talks but no quick Japan
entry 
    
