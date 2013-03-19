版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 19日 星期二 10:00 BJT

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 19

JAKARTA, March 19 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1552.10      0.55     8.60 
 USD/JPY                 95.44        0.25     0.24 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.95        -0.11     0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1605.56      0.16     2.57 
 US CRUDE                93.82        0.09     0.08 
 DOW JONES               14452.06    -0.43   -62.05  
 ASIA ADRS              135.92      -0.99    -1.36 
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound from Cyprus bailout 
scare, vote eyed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off 
19-year high 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    > ConocoPhillips Indonesia, a unit of US-based
ConocoPhillips, will invest $1.86 billion this year to
achieve its 2013 output target of 39,500 barrels of oil per day
and 1,368.5 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, said
Elan Biantoro, public relations officer at Indonesia's oil and
gas regulatory task force SKK Migas. (Investor Daily)
    > Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts 
plans to raise up to 3.1 trillion rupiah ($319.23 million) from
a rights issue in early May, it said in a statement. (Investor
Daily)

    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rebounds 1.5 pct from Monday's slide              
> Wall St ends lower on angst about Cyprus bailout plan    
> TREASURIES-Yields hit lowest in 1-1/2 weeks on Cyprus   
> Euro nurses losses as Cyprus remains a thorn           
> Gold hits 2-1/2 wk high, Cyprus spurs safe haven buying 
> Brent crude oil down on Cyprus fears                    
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's economy to grow 6.2 pct in 2013-World Bank
 
> Airbus wins record $24 bln Indonesian order 
> NEWSMAKER-Rusdi Kirana, typewriter salesman to airline supremo
 
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐