Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 21

JAKARTA, March 21 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
 
 S&P 500                   1558.71      0.67%    10.370 
 USD/JPY                   95.83       -0.15%    -0.140 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9529          --    -0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1606.56      0.04%     0.670 
 US CRUDE                  93.27       -0.25%    -0.230 
 DOW JONES                 14511.73     0.39%     55.91 
 ASIA ADRS                136.65       1.00%      1.35 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Panda Express, the largest Asian-themed restaurant company in
the U.S., eyes expansion into Indonesia as the firm is looking
for a local partner, said Garibaldi Thohir, owner of Trinugraha
group, one of the Indonesian companies contacted by Panda to be
the partner. (Kontan)
    > Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty plans
to issue a $150 million global bond in the third quarter of the
year to finance land acquisition, said finance director Freddy
Chan. (Investor Daily)
  
