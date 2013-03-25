Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 25

JAKARTA, March 25 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1556.89 0.72 11.09
USD/JPY 94.91 0.43 0.41
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.95 1.34 0.03
SPOT GOLD 1603.85 -1.25 -4.10
US CRUDE 93.90 0.20 0.19
DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63 90.54
ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54 0.73
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares rise on draft Cyprus deal
SE Asia Stocks-Down; Thailand underperforms on forced sales
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Gold miner PT J Resources Asia Pasifik plans to
spend $238 million in capital expenditure this year that will be
used to boost gold output by up to 103,000 ounces per year, from
current 101,000 ounces, said director Edi Permadi. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Property developer PT Modernland Realty plans to
acquire 750 hectares of land in East Jakarta and 400 hectares in
Serang this year, with a total investment of around 1.9 trillion
rupiah, a company official said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Kalla Group plans to spend more than $1 billion this year
to develop several hydro-power plants in Sulawesi and Jambi,
said CEO Fatimah Kalla. (Kontan)
> PT Hindoli, a unit of U.S. agribusiness company Cargill
Tropical Palm Pte Ltd, plans to develop its sixth palm
oil processing plant in South Sumatra at an investment of $40
million, said CEO Anthony Yeow. The plant will have a capacity
of 60 tonnes to 100 tonnes per hour and its construction is
expected to be completed in 2015. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei advances as Cyprus, EU agree rescue deal
> Wall St rises on hopes for Cyprus deal, but dips for week
> Prices near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus
> Euro steady in early Asia, all eyes on Cyprus
> Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal
> Oil up, Brent premium to US crude narrowest since July
> Palm oil rises to 1-month high on export hopes
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Sky's the limit? Southeast Asia budget airlines bet big on
growth
> Indonesia struggles to solve politically toxic fuel subsidy
problem
> Indonesian MPs to grill candidate for central bank governor
> One lump or two? Indonesian 'sugar samurai' serve foreigners
sparingly
> Al Salem brace helps Saudi Arabia rally to beat Indonesia
> Europe coffee: Indonesia robusta in demand
> Indonesia to link soybean imports to domestic buys -govt
official
> CVC cashes in from $1.3 bln offering of Matahari shares
> BP outlines development plans for Tangguh Indonesia LNG
project
