Indonesia - Market factors to watch on May 15

JAKARTA, May 15 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1650.34 1.01% 16.570
USD/JPY 102.21 -0.14% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9783 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1426.4 0.07% 1.010
US CRUDE 94.35 0.15% 0.140
DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82% 123.57
ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23% -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks jump to record highs, dollar
rises
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks
outperform
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia plans to
build a new factory worth around $200 million in Myanmar with
production capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, said CEO Dwi
Soetjipto. It will also set up a joint venture company by second
half of 2013 to work on the project, Soetjipto said. The company
also plans to spend 4 trillion rupiah ($411 million) on capital
expenditure this year to develop new factory, power plant and
packaging factory. (Investor Daily)
- State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina issued
global bonds worth of $3.25 billion, to acquire oil and gas
blocks, according to a report by Euroweek. The firm has
appointed Barclays, Citigroup, and Royal Bank of
Scotland to handle the bond issue. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai said in
a statement it expects to raise 2.95 trillion rupiah from a
rights issue, releasing 1.74 billion shares at a minimum price
of 1,691 rupiah per share, to buy land and for expansion. The
plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary
meeting on May 30. (Investor Daily)
- PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic
chemical and petroleum products, plans to spend $30 million on
capital expenditure this year to add more ships and trucks, said
Finance Director Suresh Vembu. The firm will also develop an
integrated industrial and port estates with PT Pelindo III in
East Java, with investment of up to 8 trillion Indonesian rupiah
by second half of 2015, director Haryanto Adikoesoemo said.
- Lender PT Bank Mandiri has disbursed housing
loans totalling 27.5 trillion rupiah until March, up 22 percent
from 22.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Consumer Loans
Officer Sarastri Baskoro. (Investor Daily)
- Lender PT Bank National Nobu sets its IPO price at 375
rupiah per share, said corporate secretary Mario Satrio. The
firm earlier announced it will sell 2.155 billion shares or 52
percent of its enlarged capital to raise up to 808 billion
rupiah. (Kontan)
- Coal miner PT Garda Tujuh Buana is targeting
2013 coal output at 3.5 million tonnes, up 28 percent from last
year's 2.73 million tonnes, said CEO Ratendra Kumar Srivasta.
- Thailand's cement producer Siam Cement Group
expects construction of its factory in Sukabumi, West Java,
worth around $365 million, would be completed in the third
quarter of 2015, the company said in a statement. The plant will
have production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year.
- Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans
to open 200 new outlets in the second quarter of this year, said
CEO Feny Djoko Susanto, adding that it will spend 1.3 trillion
rupiah on capital expenditure to finance expansion. The company
currently owns 7,000 outlets across the country. (Kontan)
- Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit
of PT Astra International, said its crude palm oil (CPO) output
from January to April this year rose 20 percent to 472,179
tonnes from 393,673 tonnes a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded
> Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs
> Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers
> Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high
> Gold down on economic optimism, ETF holdings steady
> Brent oil prices fall in light trading
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> 33 missing, tunnel collapse at Freeport mine
> C.bank holds rate, trims Q2 GDP forecast
> Indonesia sells 570 bln rph of sukuk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: