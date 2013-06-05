Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 5

JAKARTA, June 5 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55 -9.040
USD/JPY 100.28 0.28 0.280
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1498 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1398.36 -0.05 -0.680
US CRUDE 93.72 0.44 0.410
DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50 -76.49
ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32 1.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares steady amid Fed stimulus
speculation
SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Citibank NA Indonesia will allocate loan commitment
totalling $800 million through syndication this year, said head
of global banking Kunardy Lie. The bank's disbursement in the
first quarter reached around $1.3 billion. (Investor Daily)
- Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk is optimistic
that its 2013 coal output will touch 6 million tonnes. The
firm's first quarter production was 1.4 million tonnes, up 70
percent from a year ago, said corporate secretary Ade Satari.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up at open as weaker yen offsets Wall St losses
> Wall St ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus
> Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data
> Dollar edges higher before jobs test
> Gold edges lower on India demand concerns
> Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumour
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Sulawesi May cocoa exports fall 21 pct y/y
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: