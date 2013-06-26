版本:
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 26

JAKARTA, June 26
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
     
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1588.03      0.95%    14.940 
 USD/JPY                   97.98        0.18%     0.180 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6045          --    -0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1274.15     -0.20%    -2.590 
 US CRUDE                  94.97       -0.37%    -0.350 
 DOW JONES                 14760.31     0.69%    100.75 
 ASIA ADRS                130.35       1.60%      2.05
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on PBOC reassurances, US
data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some
recovery 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Investment in the second quarter of 2013 is seen higher
than in the first quarter at 93 trillion rupiah, Azhar Lubis,
deputy chairman at Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board
(BKPM) said. (Kontan)
    - PT Saka Energi Indonesia, a unit of PT Perusahaan Gas
Negara (GAS), has acquired Kufpec Indonesia BV for
$265 million from Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company,
said PT GAS's Corporate Communications Officer Ridha Ababil.

    - PT Energi Mega Persada, a unit of Bakrie Group,
is seeking a $228.87 million loan to refinance its outstanding
debt to ND Owen Holdings Limited, said Finance Director Didit H.
Agripinanto. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional, a mid-sized
lender controlled by private equity firm TPG Capital,
will acquire Bank Sahabat for 600 billion rupiah and plans to
change the bank into a sharia bank that will focus on micro
finance, said Director Anika Faisal. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily)
    - Korea Institute of Energy Research in cooperation with PT
Sucofindo plan to build a coal processing plant worth $100
million in South Sumatra, with a capacity of 6 million tonnes
per year, said Jooho Whang, president of the institute. (Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Chinese cement maker Anhui Conch Group Co Ltd plans to
develop a factory in South Kalimantan, with a capacity of 3
million tonnes per year, said Panggah Susanto, director general
for manufacturing-based industry and the industry ministry.

    - PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology is
seeking a 1.3 trillion rupiah loan to finance its capital
expenditure of 2.6 trillion rupiah that will be used to plant
palm oil on 5,000 hectares of land, said Corporate Secretary
Jimmy Pramono.  (Investor Daily)
        
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall St rise  
> Wall Street rises on robust U.S. data after recent slide  
> Yields rise before five-year note sale                   
> Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat U.S. data        
> Gold drops again on strong U.S. data                    
> Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows    
> Palm ends up on export growth; demand fears cap gains   
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Freeport Indonesia says open-pit mine running at 60 pct
 
> Indonesia coffee exports to dip 17 percent in 2013 -minister
 
> Indonesia raises 1.59 trln rph from sharia bonds, above target
 
> Inpex delays Indonesia Abadi LNG project startup to 2019
-media 
> Singapore smog eases as Indonesian planes waterbomb fires
 

