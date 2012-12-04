版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 10:29 BJT

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 4

JAKARTA, Dec 4 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2348 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1409.46     -0.47%    -6.720 
 USD/JPY                   82.16       -0.09%    -0.070 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6233          --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1716.71      0.11%     1.860 
 US CRUDE                  89.04       -0.06%    -0.050 
 DOW JONES                 12965.60    -0.46%    -59.98 
 ASIA ADRS                122.40      -0.76%     -0.94
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 9-month high on weak U.S. data
 
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila sets new record; Bangkok at fresh peak
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has signed a MoU with
petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical for a
joint venture that will develop a plastic material factory worth
up to $200 million in West Java, Pertamina's director Chrisna
Damayanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
> Pertamina is also planning to set aside $6.7 billion for
capital expenditure next year to finance various business
ventures, including the acquisition of overseas mining
companies, Andri Hidayat, the company's financial director said.

> PT Medco Power Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Medco
Energi Internasional and PT Saratoga Power, plans to
build 17 hydropower plants with a capacity of maximum 9 megawatt
each, by 2016, said CEO Fazil E. Alfitri. (Kontan)
   
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St sours on weak domestic factory data              
 > Bonds slip as Spain aid, Chinese data curb safety bid   
 > Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA rate decision eyed 
 > Gold flat as U.S. fiscal talks deadlock                
 > Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism  
 > Palm dips to 3-week low on prospects of record stocks  
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
 
 
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:  
Newmont Mining CEO to depart, COO to succeed him 
Battle over Indonesia resources to deter investment
 
Indonesia signs new food law in bid to boost self-sufficiency
 
Indonesia's record Oct trade deficit to pressure rupiah
 
Indonesia's Nov Sumatra coffee bean exports jump five-fold
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
       
    OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
    ADR Report    LME metals   
           
    STOCKS NEWS  
    US  
    Europe  
    Asia    
      
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro          
          
    TOP NEWS  
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms  
    Financials          General/political  
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐