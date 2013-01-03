Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 3

JAKARTA, Jan 3 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1462.42 2.54 36.23 USD/JPY 87.24 -0.11 -0.10 US 10YR 1.83 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1688.74 0.14 2.39 US CRUDE 92.74 -0.41 -0.38 DOW JONES 13412.55 2.35 308.41 ASIA ADRS 136.04 2.70 3.58 FTSE 100 6027.37 2.20 129.56 -------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, commodities rise on US fiscal deal SE Asia Stocks-Most start the new year higher after U.S. budget deal STOCKS TO WATCH - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam is targeting 2013 coal sales of more than 20 million tonnes from last year's sales of 16.3 million tonnes, said CEO Milawarma, adding that the firm plans to spend above 2.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia) - ExxonMobil has decided to call off a plan to sell assets in its LNG production units in Aceh, Sumatra, said Public Affair Officer Erwin Maryoto. Indonesian government has ordered ExxonMobil Indonesia to replace the firm's president Richard J. Owen after being dissatisfied with the oil and gas contractor's performance under the American executive's leadership, Interim upstream oil and gas regulatory task force (SKSMigas) spokesman Hadi Prasetyo said. The government has decided to not grant any request to extend Owen's one-year term ending in February. - Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, is optimistic about achieving a 2012 loan growth target at between 22 to 24 percent, said Finance Director Pahala N. Mansury. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) expects car sales in 2013 to grow only 10 percent at 1.2 million units, lower than last year's growth at around 23 percent, over concern on higher production cost and reducing consumer purchasing power, said chairman Jongkie D. Sugiarto. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's Cement Association expects domestic cement consumption to grow between 10 percent to 12 percent in 2013 to 61 million tonnes, driven by property sector and infrastructure development under an economic development master plan (MP3EI), said chairman Widodo Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade' > Wall St starts new year with a bang after 'cliff' deal > Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high > Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies; yen sinks > Gold up after U.S. budget deal but seen vulnerable > Oil rises on US fiscal deal, hits highest since Oct > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bumi Resources swings to nine-month net loss > Nov trade deficit narrows, exports still soft > Telkom plans Myanmar expansion > Dec Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 127 pct > Nov foreign tourist arrival rise 5.94 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: