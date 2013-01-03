Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 3

JAKARTA, Jan 3 Following are some
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1462.42 2.54 36.23
USD/JPY 87.24 -0.11 -0.10
US 10YR 1.83 -0.08 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1688.74 0.14 2.39
US CRUDE 92.74 -0.41 -0.38
DOW JONES 13412.55 2.35 308.41
ASIA ADRS 136.04 2.70 3.58
FTSE 100 6027.37 2.20 129.56
--------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam is
targeting 2013 coal sales of more than 20 million tonnes from
last year's sales of 16.3 million tonnes, said CEO Milawarma,
adding that the firm plans to spend above 2.5 trillion rupiah on
capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- ExxonMobil has decided to call off a plan to sell
assets in its LNG production units in Aceh, Sumatra, said Public
Affair Officer Erwin Maryoto. Indonesian government has ordered
ExxonMobil Indonesia to replace the firm's president Richard J.
Owen after being dissatisfied with the oil and gas contractor's
performance under the American executive's leadership, Interim
upstream oil and gas regulatory task force (SKSMigas) spokesman
Hadi Prasetyo said. The government has decided to not grant any
request to extend Owen's one-year term ending in February.
- Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by
assets, is optimistic about achieving a 2012 loan growth target
at between 22 to 24 percent, said Finance Director Pahala N.
Mansury. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo)
expects car sales in 2013 to grow only 10 percent at 1.2 million
units, lower than last year's growth at around 23 percent, over
concern on higher production cost and reducing consumer
purchasing power, said chairman Jongkie D. Sugiarto. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Indonesia's Cement Association expects domestic cement
consumption to grow between 10 percent to 12 percent in 2013 to
61 million tonnes, driven by property sector and infrastructure
development under an economic development master plan (MP3EI),
said chairman Widodo Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade'
> Wall St starts new year with a bang after 'cliff' deal
> Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high
> Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies; yen sinks
> Gold up after U.S. budget deal but seen vulnerable
> Oil rises on US fiscal deal, hits highest since Oct
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Bumi Resources swings to nine-month net loss
> Nov trade deficit narrows, exports still soft
> Telkom plans Myanmar expansion
> Dec Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 127 pct
> Nov foreign tourist arrival rise 5.94 pct y/y
