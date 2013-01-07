Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 7

JAKARTA, Jan 7 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100
USD/JPY 88.05 -0.12% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.892 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1659.69 0.20% 3.240
US CRUDE 93 -0.10% -0.090
DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85
ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20
THAI STOCKS 1416.66 0.59% 8.25
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Basel ruling supports
banks
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
> The value of imported mobile phones, tablets and laptops from
January to October reached $2.41 billion, up nearly 18 percent
from $2.05 billion at the same period last year, boosted by
buoyant domestic demand, said Bachrul Chairi, acting director
general for foreign trade at the trade ministry. (Investor
Daily)
> Indonesia is optimistic that the economy grew 6.3 percent in
2012 from a year earlier, said Finance Minister Agus
Martowardojo. (Kontan)
> State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk
plans to issue bonds worth 400 billion rupiah ($41.41
million) this year to build a drug factory in East Jakarta, said
corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips after 5-session rally; utility shares drop
> S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data
> US yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fears
> Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs
> Gold prices flat, U.S. stimulus concerns weigh
> Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data
> Palm slips but investors pin hopes on higher exports
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Forex reserves rise to $112.8 bln in Dec
