Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 11

JAKARTA, Jan 11 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG  
    S&P 500             1472.12      0.76      11.10 
    USD/JPY               89.17      0.44       0.39 
    US 10YR           1.92      0.95       0.02 
    SPOT GOLD           1674.05     -0.04      -0.59 
    US CRUDE              94.00      0.19       0.18 
    DOW JONES          13471.22      0.60      80.71 
    ASIA ADRS           135.22      1.31       1.75 
    FTSE 100           6101.51      0.05       2.86 
 -----------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on growth optimism, yen
slides 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outflow concerns further hit
Jakarta 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Mikro Metal Perdana plans to build an iron and steel
plant worth 10 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) in Bangka Island,
North Sulawesi, said Sompie Singal, head of North Minahasa
regent. (Investor Daily)
    - The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P Indonesia, sees
2013 gas output reaching between 1,500 to 1,600 million standard
cubic feet per day, down from last year's 1,750 mmscfd, said
Kristanto Hartadi, head of media relations department. (Investor
Daily)
    - Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of U.S. Chevron,
threatened to cut its investment in Indonesia this year if the
investment climate changes drastically, the firm said in a
letter to the oil regulator SKSP Migas. (Investor Daily and
Bisnis Indonesia)
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits 23-month high on Abe's comments               
> Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high   
> Prices fall on ECB talk, but debt sale tempers losses    
> Yen pummeled to 2 1/2-year low on Abe, Japan c/a deficit 
> Gold pauses after rising 1 pct on ECB decision          
> Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output                 
> Palm falls to 3-wk low on slowing exports, high stocks  

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> Indonesia beats oil revenue target             
> C.bank sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise       
> Indonesia aims to raise 7 trln rph of debt     
> C.bank keeps deposit facility rate on hold     
> C.bank sees 2013 loan growth at 22-24 pct      
> C.bank holds benchmark rate steady as expected 
> Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12 pct in 2012  

      
