Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 23

JAKARTA, Jan 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0039 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 88.59 -0.12 -0.11 US 10YR 1.84 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1694.11 0.15 2.51 US CRUDE 96.74 0.06 0.06 DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46 62.51 ASIA ADRS 134.38 -0.62 -0.84 FTSE 100 6179.17 -0.03 -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year high SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying after BoJ STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara said construction of its 30 km (19-mile) gas pipeline from Cikande to Bitung worth 1.1 trillion rupiah ($114.35 million) will be completed in July. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara plans to build five compressed natural gas storage facilities at five of its power plants in Sumatra and Java, with a total investment of $192 million, fuel and gas division chief Suryadi Maardjoeki said. The facilities are expected to commence operation this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Metropolitan Land sees 2013 marketing sales growing 37.5 percent to 1.1 trillion rupiah, up from last year's target of 800 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Olivia Surodjo. The firm plans to spend 850 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to buy land and build infrastructure. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Hitachi Construction Machinery is eyeing expansion into Indonesia's heavy equipment sector on strong domestic demand over the next few years, an Indonesian industry ministry official said. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai said its housing sales in 2012 grew 24 percent to 2.2 trillion rupiah. Corporate secretary Hermawan Wijaya said housing sales contributed 51 percent to the company's total marketing sales of 4.28 trillion rupiah. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans to add three to five distribution networks this year, aiming to achieve a sales target of 16 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from last year, said Finance director Vidjongtius. The firm currently owns 65 distribution networks across the country. (Kontan) - PT Pertamina Gas will soon begin construction of a 350 km gas pipeline from Arun in Aceh to Belawan in North Sumatra, worth $400 million, and expects to complete the project in the second quarter of 2014, said CEO Gunung Sardjono Hadi. (Kontan) - General Electric Indonesia, a subsidiary of US-listed General Electric Co, is considering developing 20 biomass power plants in several cities in Indonesia on strong demand for renewable energy, said CEO Handry Santriago. The firm is currently building a biomass power plant on Sumba Island that will have capacity of 1 megawatt, which is expected to start operation in 2014. (Kontan) - State construction company PT Adhi Karya plans to develop four hotels in Jakarta, Bekasi, Surabaya and Bandung this year with a total investment of 450 billion rupiah, property and hotel division chief Renny Soviahani said. (Kontan) - Fifty Japanese autopart manufacturers are expected to spend between $600 million and $700 million on investment in Indonesia this year, unchanged from last year, an Indonesian industry ministry official said. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT MNC Land, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, has invited PT Gobel International to develop an integrated tourism project on a 1,250-hectare (3,100-acre) site in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, director Dipa Simatupang said. The firm will initially build a hotel, resort, golf course and residential project on a 164-hectare coastal strip. (Investor Daily) - Apple Inc. plans to spend up to $3 million on a new online store that will open in Indonesia in the near future, Investment Coordinating Board chief Chatib Basri said. 