Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 20

JAKARTA, Feb 20 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1530.94      0.73      11.15 
    USD/JPY              93.76      0.21       0.20 
    US 10YR          2.03     -0.10       0.00 
    SPOT GOLD          1605.78      0.10       1.57 
    US CRUDE             96.68      0.02       0.02 
    DOW JONES         14035.67      0.39      53.91 
    ASIA ADRS          138.16      1.33       1.81 
    FTSE 100          6379.07      0.96      60.88
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher;
yen eases 
    SE Asia Stocks-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others
mixed 
         
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - General Electric plans to spend $300 million on
infrastructure projects by 2017, said GE Indonesia CEO Handry
Satriago. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Coal miner PT Samindo Resources plans to acquire
coal mines with coal reserves of minimum 30 million tonnes in
East Kalimantan this year, said director Priyo Pribadi Soemarno.

    - PT Garuda Indonesia plans to issue bonds in the
first half and rights issue in the second half of this year to
buy new aircraft, said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang aims to
get a $400 million loan this year to develop a ferronickel
processing plant worth $2 billion, said finance director Djaja
M. Tambunan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
            
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei hits 52-month high; Japan Tobacco sinks            
> M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high    
> U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids           
> Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak                  
> Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism        
> Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher                
> Palm up on smaller soy crop concern; export data eyed   

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Hyundai missing out on Indonesia opportunity-sources
 
> UK watchdog rules against Bakries' Bumi voting appeal
 
> Oil World raises forecast of 2012/13 global palm oil output
 
> Indonesia soymeal imports to rise 5 pct a yr on fish food
demand 
> Dyandra Media eyes $55 mln IPO 
> Rival Indonesian factions agree to hold congress
 
> Indonesia raises 1.05 trln rph from sukuk auction
 
> Indonesian rupiah falls on fund selling, corporate dollar bids
 
      
