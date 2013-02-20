Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Feb 20

JAKARTA, Feb 20 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1530.94 0.73 11.15
USD/JPY 93.76 0.21 0.20
US 10YR 2.03 -0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1605.78 0.10 1.57
US CRUDE 96.68 0.02 0.02
DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39 53.91
ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33 1.81
FTSE 100 6379.07 0.96 60.88
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher;
yen eases
SE Asia Stocks-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others
mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
- General Electric plans to spend $300 million on
infrastructure projects by 2017, said GE Indonesia CEO Handry
Satriago. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Coal miner PT Samindo Resources plans to acquire
coal mines with coal reserves of minimum 30 million tonnes in
East Kalimantan this year, said director Priyo Pribadi Soemarno.
- PT Garuda Indonesia plans to issue bonds in the
first half and rights issue in the second half of this year to
buy new aircraft, said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang aims to
get a $400 million loan this year to develop a ferronickel
processing plant worth $2 billion, said finance director Djaja
M. Tambunan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits 52-month high; Japan Tobacco sinks
> M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high
> U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids
> Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak
> Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism
> Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher
> Palm up on smaller soy crop concern; export data eyed
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Hyundai missing out on Indonesia opportunity-sources
> UK watchdog rules against Bakries' Bumi voting appeal
> Oil World raises forecast of 2012/13 global palm oil output
> Indonesia soymeal imports to rise 5 pct a yr on fish food
demand
> Dyandra Media eyes $55 mln IPO
> Rival Indonesian factions agree to hold congress
> Indonesia raises 1.05 trln rph from sukuk auction
> Indonesian rupiah falls on fund selling, corporate dollar bids
