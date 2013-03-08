STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Multipolar hits record high on unit stake sale

CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
Shares of Indonesian retailer and IT firm PT Multipolar jumped as much as 8.47 percent to a record high of 640 rupiah per share on Friday, after its retailer unit PT Matahari Department Store stake sale received investors' interest.
Matahari, a CVC Capital Partners-owned Indonesian retailer, secured about $200 million in initial pledges from cornerstone investors, including Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and asset manager Schroders, for its up to $1.5 billion share offer, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The shares are being marketed in a price-to-earnings ratio range of 25 to 29 times.
CVC Partners has hired CIMB, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell a stake worth as much as $3.5 billion in PT Matahari Department Store, attracting Japan's Aeon Co Ltd and a unit of Thailand's Central Group.
Multipolar, controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, owns 8 percent of Matahari's total shares.
Multipolar's shares were up 5.08 percent at 620 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite index was up 0.97 percent.
1020 (0320 GMT)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.