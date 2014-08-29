Euro up, Bunds and stocks fall after in-line euro zone inflation reading

LONDON Aug 29 The euro rose while stocks and
German Bund futures fell on Friday after euro zone inflation
data came in as forecast and somewhat cooled expectations of
monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Consumer prices in the 18 countries using the euro rose by
just 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, the smallest increase
since October 2009, European Union statistics office Eurostat
data showed.
The euro rose to the day's high of $1.3195 as
investors trimmed bets against the single currency after the
data.
German Bund futures fell to a low for the day
151.28, down 30 ticks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly
trimmed gains after the data. It was trading 0.3 percent higher
at 1,372.78 points at 0903 GMT.
(Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)