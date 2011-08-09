As swift bear market bit, some funds were prepared

| BOSTON
BOSTON Aug 9 Some investors burned by the bear
market of 2008 have gravitated to funds that use short-term
tactics to avoid losses -- and the strategy has paid off in
recent months.
Such funds, like the $7.3 billion Eaton Vance Global Macro
Absolute Return Fund (EAGMX.O) or the $14.8 billion Permanent
Portfolio (PRPFX.O), have recently outperformed the market and
traditional lower-risk balanced funds.
These are not the leveraged short-selling funds that surge
with each market decline. They are diversified funds with a
bias: Their managers look for ways to preserve capital during
market swoons.
The past month was a key test for the funds as they
encountered one of the swiftest bears to bite investors in
years. The average U.S. equity mutual fund lost 7.33 percent
Monday and 19.31 percent over the past month, according to
Lipper data. Even balanced funds known for conservative,diversified investments, lost 4.53 percent and 11.73 percent.
But the risk-reducing strategies of the 'hedging' funds
appear to have worked better to preserve capital:
--The Eaton Vance fund, which spreads its bets for and
against currencies, equities and bonds, lost just 0.56 percent
on Monday and 1.19 percent over the past month.
--The Permanent Portfolio, hedging with precious metals and
foreign currencies, dropped just 1.26 percent on Monday and
2.63 percent over the past month.
--Quant investing firm AQR's $155 million Risk Parity Fund
(AQRIX.O), one of the most complicated new offerings, uses a
strategy of investing relatively more in bonds than a typical
balanced fund. The fund lost 2.22 percent on Monday and 5.21
percent over the past month.
--The $164 million Forester Value Fund (FVALX.O) combines
individual stock picking with hedges using puts on market
indexes and the occasional short-positioned exchange-traded
fund. The fund dropped just 1.82 percent on Monday and 6.09
percent over the past month.
The funds are not likely to do as well in a rebound as ones
that are less risk averse. Stocks rebounded sharply Tuesday,
but for a large population of cautious investors it was a fresh
reminder to look for safe investing alternatives.
HOW DO THEY DO IT?
At Eaton Vance, Eric Stein and his co-managers have been
anticipating problems in the United States and Europe for quite
some time.
The fund's short positions in European sovereign debt and
bets on emerging market currencies have performed well in
recent weeks as the crisis rolled on.
In the U.S., Eaton Vance is less concerned with the recent
battle over extending the debt ceiling and Standard &Poor's
decision to downgrade. Instead, the firm is far more worried
about the weakening economy that can't seem to get back on its
feet after the 2008 financial crisis.
Stein's fund started shorting Greek debt back in 2005 but
lately has cut back and shifted to more fruitful targets like
the bonds of Spain, France and Belgium. Triple-A rated French
debt looks particularly juicy to short, Stein said.
But this is not just a short-selling ambush. On the long
side, the fund has bought the currencies of Malaysia, Indonesia
and China. All three offer better yields than U.S. short-term
accounts and feature economies with much better growth
prospects, he said.
RISKS IN THE STRATEGY
It's impossible to create a perfect hedge, to be sure, and
not all of the funds' strategies paid off. Seeing a problem on
the horizon is one challenge. Timing is another
At the $1.2 billion Leuthold Core Investment Fund
(LCORX.O), managers saw warning signs of a stock market drop
building in July. Co-manager Andy Engel in Minneapolis,
Minnesota, said the almost 200 economic and market indicators
his firm tracks shifted from positive to neutral around July 15
and flashed "sell" by July 29.
It took a few days for managers to pare their 60 percent
long position in stocks down to 45 percent. And they plan to go
still lower, shooting for the minimum 30 percent permitted by
the fund's investment guidelines, Engel said.
"We think this is a new cyclical bear market," Engel said.
"From peak to trough, we're expecting a 25 to 30 percent
decline. That's about 950 on the S&P 500."
The fund lost 3.57 percent on Monday, slightly better than
the average for balanced funds, and 12.22 percent over the past
month, also better than most.
The fund was hurt by a small short position against U.S.
Treasury 10-year bonds, which rallied sharply on Monday. The
surprising strength of U.S. bonds after the Standard & Poor's
downgrade led to losses on the trade.
"The stunning thing was the debt was downgraded and people
are flooding into T-bonds still," he said. "People looking at
the Treasury market as a safe haven are going to be sorely
disappointed."
PICKING STOCKS AS STORM APPROACHES
Forester Value manager Tom Forester was able to position
for the crash in time.
All year, Forester has been lightening up on financial and
industrial stocks, cutting back positions in custody back State
Street (STT.N) and manufacturer Honeywell (HON.N), for example,
while adding to defensive picks like Pfizer (PFE.N), Kraft
Foods KFT.N and Altria Group (MO.N).
"A lot of these blue chip stocks have great balance sheets
and their revenues are fairly stable," Forester, based in Lake
Forest, Illinois, said. All three declined in Monday's crash
but less than the overall market.
"People are starting to appreciate risk again. You can't
eliminate risk but we try to manage it."
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman. Editing by Richard Satran)