Carlyle prepares to launch IPO next week

April 10 (IFR) - Carlyle Group is expected to launch its IPO
as early as next week, according to market sources, coinciding
with a step-up in deal size across the US IPO market.
The private equity firm, which first filed for an IPO in
September, is widely expected to seek to raise around $1
billion, though to date it has only filed for a "placeholder"
raising of $100 million.
JP Morgan, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are leading a team of
21 underwriters on the deal.
It comes as another alternative asset management company,
Oaktree Capital, is poised to price its IPO tomorrow
night, one of eight IPOs due to price this week despite a recent
market sell-off.
The Oaktree and Carlyle deals highlight renewed appetite for
asset management businesses after the strong first quarter
performance of the US stock market, though listed peers such as
KKR, Apollo Management and Blackstone
have traded basically flat so far in 2012.
Based on Oaktree's valuation, Carlyle (which has $147
billion in assets under management) would likely be valued north
of $10 billion.
The two companies are not strictly comparable. Carlyle's
focus is primarily private equity and Oaktree's mostly credit,
including distressed debt, corporate debt and convertible
securities.
Though the timing of the two deals is largely coincidental,
a robust Oaktree listing would be a positive for Carlyle and its
peers.
Oaktree is understood to have drawn strong demand from
investors for its offering of 11.25m shares at a range of
$43-$46. Buy-side sources say the deal is three times covered,
suggesting upper-end pricing is possible.
Oaktree's stock already trades on the GSTrUE OTC platform
developed by Goldman Sachs (which, along with Morgan Stanley, is
leading the Oaktree IPO).
Though there has not been an active market in Oaktree stock,
Oaktree's SEC filing discloses that its GSTrUE trading price has
ranged from $12 to $52 since the start of 2009.
It is understood that recent trades have been around the $46
mark, the top end of the IPO range. On the basis that Oaktree's
GSTrUE valuation includes a liquidity discount, this has given
investors some confidence that Oaktree will trade higher in the
secondary market.
At $46 a share, Oaktree's Class A and Class B shares would
be valued at $6.94 billion. Valuation is complicated by the
large proportion of earnings generated from investment income
and incentive management fees.
Investors are reluctant to attribute much of a multiple to
variable and "lumpy" earnings generated by these types of
businesses. Still, Oaktree has generated incentive income for 14
consecutive years and has made a name for itself preserving
investors' capital in tough markets. It also has US$1bn in
potential net income from accrued incentives.
Oaktree manages $74.9 billion in assets, of which $36.2
billion potentially generates incentive income.
Market conditions notwithstanding, there are several other
$1 billion-plus IPOs lined up for the second quarter, even apart
from the much-anticipated $5 billion Facebook offering lined up
for next month.
AIG aircraft-leasing subsidiary ILFC could raise $2 billion
this quarter, while independent refining company PBF Energy and
fracking services company FTS International are in registration
for $1 billion and $1.2 billion deals respectively that may also
soon launch.
So far this year there has been less than a handful of IPOs
raising more than $300 million, though this week brings four
deals looking to raise at least that amount (Forum Energy
Technologies, Aleris, MRC Global and Oaktree).