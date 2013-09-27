RPT- Italy yields rise, Europe shares fall after debt sale

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Sept 27 Italian yields and debt insurance costs rose, while European shares hit session lows on Friday after a poorly-received bond auction due to a mounting political crisis in Rome.

Italy paid the highest yield since June to borrow over 10-years at an auction of 6 billion euros of bonds. Demand as measured by bid/cover was 1.4 for the 10-year bond versus 1.5 at the end of August.

Italian 10-year yields were up 9 basis points at 4.44 percent after the sale, with 5-year credit default swaps up 4 bps to 250 bps, according to Markit.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index hit a session low of 1,251.62 points after the auction data. It was trading 0.4 percent lower at 1,252.80 points. (Reporting by London markets teams, writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)