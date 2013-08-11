Nikkei seen lower on Wall St fall; investors cautiously await Q2 GDP

TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average may open lower
on Monday after Wall Street eased on worries about the tapering
of U.S. economic stimulus, but investors remain cautious ahead
of Japan's gross domestic product data due just before the start
of trade.
The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between
13,300 and 13,700, strategists said, after adding 0.1 percent to
13,615.19 on Friday. The broader Topix advanced 0.1
percent to 1,140.91 in thin summer trade.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,550 on
Friday, down 0.9 percent from the Osaka close of 13,670.
"You can't really predict today's market direction before
the release of the second-quarter GDP data," said Mitsushige
Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
"If the preliminary numbers are above market consensus, it
would fuel hopes that the government can raise the sales tax
rate as initially planned. On the other hand, if the figures
disappoint investors, it could trigger a large selloff."
Japan's economy likely grew an annualised 3.6 percent in
April-June to mark a third straight quarter of expansion, a
Reuters poll showed, adding to signs the positive effect of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies is spreading.
The reading will give the government justification to go
ahead with a planned sales tax hike next year, although the
decision will take longer and involve many other factors given
its political sensitivity, analysts say.
The yen was last traded at 96.30 yen against the
dollar, moving away from a seven-week high of 95.81 yen touched
last Thursday. A weaker yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's
products more competitive in the global market.
The Japanese currency is down 11 percent versus the
greenback for the year, weighed by the Bank of Japan's radical
monetary stimulus launched in April to end years of stubborn
deflation and foster growth.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 31 percent this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--BRIDGESTONE CORP
Bridgestone said its operating profit increased 42 percent
year-on-year to 190 billion yen in the first half ended June 30,
thanks to strong tire sales in North America. The tyre maker
also raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 5 percent
to 400 billion yen, citing a weaker yen.
--MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, will
consider buying back its shares from the market or raising its
dividend in coming months if profit growth remains on target, a
bank executive said.
--JFE HOLDINGS INC
JFE Holdings and the government of Myanmar have agreed to
set up a joint venture to build bridges and other infrastructure
there, the Nikkei business daily said.