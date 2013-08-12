REFILE-Nikkei eases on soft Q2 GDP; uncertainty looms over tax hike

* Bearish sentiment likely to prevail near term - analysts
* Yen moves away from 7-week high
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei share average ended the
Monday morning session flat after Japan's economy grew more
slowly than expected in the last quarter, which may add to calls
to delay a planned sales tax hike to tackle massive government
debt.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 13,600.89
and the broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,139.96 in
midmorning trade.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in
April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but well below
the market consensus of 3.6 percent, preliminary official data
showed on Monday morning.
"It's definitely a big blow to the stock market. Investors
were hoping for a 3 percent growth at least, even if it's below
consensus," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana
Securities. "Now the question is when and what level the market
will stop falling."
"The GDP data posed an additional challenge to the Abe
administration," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and
commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
"Looking closer, the data shows corporate capital spending
fell 0.1 percent. It means that if private spending suffers from
the planned sales tax hike, which I think is inevitable, further
economic growth will be difficult."
Capital expenditure unexpectedly fell in the last quarter, a
sign companies are yet to boost spending despite the feel-good
mood generated by Abe's reflationary policies.
Bucking the overall trend, Bridgestone Corp jumped
4.6 percent after the tyre maker raised its full-year operating
profit forecast, citing a weaker yen, helping the rubber
products subindex become the best-performing sector
on Topix.
The yen was last traded at 96.46 yen against the
dollar, moving away from a seven-week high of 95.81 yen touched
last Thursday. A weak yen makes exports more competitive and
profitable.
The Japanese currency is down 11 percent versus the dollar
for the year reflecting the Bank of Japan's radical monetary
stimulus launched in April to end years of stubborn deflation
and foster growth.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 31 percent this year.