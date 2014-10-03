JGBs flat to slightly higher on stocks; eyes on U.S. jobs

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
TOKYO, Oct 3 (IFR) - Japanese Government Bond prices ended the morning session steady to slightly higher on Friday, supported by softer domestic share prices, though investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. employment report later in the day.
The current 10-year Japanese government bond yield was flat at 0.520 percent, while the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.355 percent.
Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting early next week, although few market players expect the BOJ to drop any hint of immediate easing after the "tankan" business sentiment survey on Wednesday came in better than expected.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point in price to 145.94 .
The Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent.
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock